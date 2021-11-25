Where To Buy Or Preorder An Xbox Series X, Series S In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November 2020, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Update 25/11: Amazon Australia currently has stock of the Xbox Series X.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

Amazon Australia

Update 25/11: Amazon has stock of the Series X right now. It doesn’t have stock of the Xbox Series S.

You can buy a spare controller from Amazon as well. And don’t forget to check out how you can use the Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is pretty good about having stock of the Series S, although the Series X comes and goes. Here’s the Series S if you’re after the baby console.

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Series X and $33 a month to own an Series S.

Some Telstra stores will also have limited stock in-store, but Telstra recommends calling your local store to check beforehand.

READ MORE Telstra’s Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Plans Are Still Good Value

JB Hi-Fi

JB’s Series X stock has been hard to come by — no surprise — but there’s plenty of Xbox Series S consoles available. If you’re jonesying for the bigger Xbox Series X, your best chance is to call up your local JB Hi-Fi store and check with the staff. Stores have been taking in-store preorders whenever more consoles come in, so here’s where you can find the number for your closet JB.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen are currently sold out of the Series X, but they do have stock of the Xbox Series S.

EB Games

At this current time, the Series X isn’t in stock at EB Games. But the retailer does have the Xbox Series S.

Target

The Series X is completely sold out at Target. However, the Series S is available for click and collect in limited quantities.

Big W

You can order the Xbox Series S for $429 (down from $499) with Big W here. The Xbox Series X is listed as “coming soon” but it’s not available for order.

Kogan

Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.