XxxHolic Manga Getting A Live-Action Film In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 41 mins ago: November 23, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Ko Shibasaki is also a pop singer in Japan. (Image: ©2022映画「ホリック」製作委員会 ©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社)

Artist collective Clamp’s popular xxxHolic manga will be turned into a live-action movie adaptation, starring Ryunosuke Kamiki, who previously appeared as Seta in the Rurouni Kenshin film franchise, and Ko Shibasaki of Battle Royale and 47 Ronin fame.

Here’s a first look at both actors in costume.

The poster sure evokes the manga, no? (Image: ©2022映画「ホリック」製作委員会 ©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社) The poster sure evokes the manga, no? (Image: ©2022映画「ホリック」製作委員会 ©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社)

The outfits definitely seem to be on point.

The live action version will be directed by Mika Ninagawa, who is known for visually arresting features films like 2012’s Helter Skelter and 2019’s Diner. More recently, she helmed Followers for Netflix. Ninagawa first made her mark as a photographer, and she should be able to capture Clamp’s stylistic flair for the big screen.

Ryunosuke Kamiki will also star in the adaptation. (Image: ©2022映画「ホリック」製作委員会 ©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社) Ryunosuke Kamiki will also star in the adaptation. (Image: ©2022映画「ホリック」製作委員会 ©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社)

The xxxHolic manga debuted in 2003, and below is a synopsis for Del Rey’s English edition:

Watanuki Kimihiro is haunted by visions of ghosts and spirits. Seemingly by chance, he encounters a mysterious witch named Yuuko, who claims she can help. In desperation, he accepts, but realises that he’s just been tricked into working for Yuuko in order to pay off the cost of her services. Soon he’s employed in her little shop — a job which turns out to be nothing like his previous work experience!

Most of Yuuko’s customers live in Japan, but Yuuko and Watanuki are about to have some unusual visitors named Sakura and Syaoran from a land called Clow…

Production I.G adapted the manga into an anime TV series in the mid-2000s.

The upcoming feature film, however, isn’t the first live-action adaptation. In 2013, there was a live-action series that was broadcasted on Japanese television and that starred Anne Watanabe and Shota Sometani. Earlier this fall, a stage play adaptation, called xxxHolic Theatre Style, began its run in Tokyo.

The xxxHolic live-action film will be released nationwide in Japan on April 29, 2022. No word yet about an international release.

