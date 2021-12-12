12 Month PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Are Currently 50% Off

PlayStation has slashed the price of 12 month PlayStation Plus subscriptions by 50%.

The discount, available via the PlayStation Store, reduces the price of the 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription from $79.95 to $39.95.

PlayStation Plus users get access to online multiplayer and 100GB of cloud save storage, free games every month, and extra discounts across the PlayStation Store during sale periods. Subscribers also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, an on-demand library of PlayStation’s greatest hits from the PS4 era.

Discounts like these don’t come up often, nor do they tend to last long. PlayStation is running this particular discount until December 19, 2021.

This month, subscribers can download family platformer Lego DC Supervillains, third-person fantasy loot-em-up Godfall: Challenger Edition, and grimdark ARPG Mortal Shell. These games are yours to download and keep across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms, for as long as your subscription remains active.

Elsewhere on the store, PlayStation is running both a Game Awards sale around today’s ceremony, with discounts of up 60% across a range of titles. You can grab Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 50% off, Demon’s Souls for 30% off, and Hitman 3 and Jurassic World Evolution 2 for 60% off. Check the Game Awards Sale out here.

There’s also the End of Year Sale, with even greater discounts across older titles. Insomniac’s Spider-Man is going for $28, and Watch Dogs Legion for $35. God of War is down to just $13, which seems insane. There’s a lot of games in this sale. Check em out here.