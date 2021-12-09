Activision Blizzard Devs Announce Work Stoppage And Strike Fund

Employees at publishing giant Activision Blizzard, who formed the ABK Worker Alliance, have called on supporters today to donate to a strike fund. They have announced their intention to stop working, in protest of their management’s ongoing response to months of lawsuits and reports about widespread sexual harassment and discrimination across the company.

“Today, the ABK Worker’s Alliance announces the initiation of its strike,” the group wrote on Twitter. “We encourage our peers in the Game Industry to stand with us in creating lasting change.” The ABK Worker Alliance also linked to a strike fund set up on GoFundMe, where it calls on supporters to help it raise $US1 ($1) million to take care of employees during the stoppage.

The GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign reads:

In the months since, we’ve seen CEO Bobby Kotick and the Board of Directors protect abusers and only hold perpetrators accountable after the events were brought to light by outside media. We’ve seen Activision hire law firm WilmerHale, known for union busting, to disrupt and impede the improvement efforts of Activision-Blizzard workers. We’ve seen Raven Software workers lured by the promise of promotion, only to be terminated shortly after relocation on top of the already underappreciated and severely underpaid working conditions of ABK workers across the company. These, and many other events have caused an alliance of Activision-Blizzard employees to initiate a work stoppage until demands are met and worker representation is finally given a place within the company.

The Washington Post’s Shannon Liao reports that the ABK Worker Alliance will also be calling on employees across Activision Blizzard to sign union authorization cards in a new massive step toward unionization.

These latest labour actions comes as quality assurance testers at Raven Software, the studio in charge of Call of Duty: Warzone, walked off the job earlier this week to protest recently announced layoffs. While 500 contractors across Activision Blizzard would be converted to full-time, the company said 20 would be terminated near the end of January, a move Raven developers said would hurt Warzone’s ongoing development and maintenance.

It’s currently unclear how many will be involved in the larger work stoppage ABK Worker’s Alliance announced today. Last month, over 1,500 employees at the roughly 10,000 person company signed a letter calling on CEO Bobby Kotick to resign after a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal implicated him in the publisher’s past mistreatment and toxic workplace culture.

Activision Blizzard and ABK Worker’s Alliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.