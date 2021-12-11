All Hail The Giant Sandwich, Halo Infinite’s Weirdest Easter Egg

Legends say that deep in the caves of Zeta Halo you can find something large and delicious. A sandwich created by the Forerunners, designed to satisfy even the largest, most wild hunger. They called it… Giant Sandwich. And now, only a few days after Halo Infinite’s release, players have found this weird Easter egg. And some other secrets too.

Halo Infinite is basically an open-world spin on the classic Halo formula, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that hidden in the map are some secrets and Easter eggs. I mean, even before Halo was an open-world adventure, the older games would always contain numerous Easter eggs and jokes for dedicated hunters to find. And it turns out Infinite is no different.

As spotted by 343 Industries community manager, John Junyszek, someone found a tiny tunnel in the ceiling of a cave. Using the grappleshot ability to climb up the tunnel, xGarbett on YouTube found a giant sandwich surrounded by grunts. They are apparently worshipping the large snack.

Who built this sandwich? Why did they build it? And more importantly, as I’m hungry, how old is it and do you think it’s safe to eat still?

Another odd Easter egg found by the same player who discovered the giant snack is an original Xbox console. Today, that’s a pretty old piece of hardware. In the year 2561, when Halo Infinite is set, that’s damn near ancient. Wonder if it works? Perhaps the Master Cheif can relax and play some Blood Wake.

Like the sandwich, the Xbox was hidden in a small gap inside a cave. So if you want to find some secrets, that’s where I’d start looking.

Some other Easter eggs players are finding on Zeta Halo include stuffed plushies inspired by Halo characters like The Arbiter and even a Halo arcade machine, which while cool, does create a whole lot of questions. Maybe not as many as the mega-sandwich, but still, Halo lore nerds enjoy piecing all this together.

Halo Infinite’s campaign only launched three days ago, on December 8. Yet, players have already found some wild stuff. I can’t wait to see what folks have found by next year. Maybe somewhere, way down in some deep, hidden cave, players can find the DMR and the original shotgun. That’d be swell.