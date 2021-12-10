See Games Differently

All The Winners From The Game Awards 2021 [Updated]

Following the long list of nominations and speculation around who would take home the biggest gongs, The Game Awards has announced its 2021 winners.

We’ll be updating this list live throughout the show, so please make sure to check back and see which games have taken home their category.

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

 

Best Independent Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

 

Best Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

 

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

 

Best Esports Coach

Kkoma

 

Best Esports Team

Natus Vincere

 

Best Esports Athlete

Simple

 

Games For Impact Award

Life is Strange: True Colors

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

