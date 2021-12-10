All The Winners From The Game Awards 2021 [Updated]

Following the long list of nominations and speculation around who would take home the biggest gongs, The Game Awards has announced its 2021 winners.

We’ll be updating this list live throughout the show, so please make sure to check back and see which games have taken home their category.

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Independent Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

Best Esports Coach

Kkoma

Best Esports Team

Natus Vincere

Best Esports Athlete

Simple

Games For Impact Award

Life is Strange: True Colors