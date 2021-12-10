All The Winners From The Game Awards 2021 [Updated]

Following the long list of nominations and speculation around who would take home the biggest gongs, The Game Awards has announced its 2021 winners.
We’ll be updating this list live throughout the show, so please make sure to check back and see which games have taken home their category.
Best Debut Indie Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Best Independent Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Best Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5
Best Esports Event
2021 League of Legends World Championship
Best Esports Coach
Kkoma
Best Esports Team
Natus Vincere
Best Esports Athlete
Simple
