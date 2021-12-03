An Extremely Goofy Performance Of ‘Simple And Clean’

You don’t have to be a Kingdom Hearts fan to experience goosebumps running up your arm when you hear the first infectious notes of Hikaru Utada’s “Simple and Clean.” From its early appearance in commercials to its continued use in the series, “Simple and Clean” is a beloved anthem of Kingdom Hearts thanks to Utada’s beautifully angelic vocals. But what if Goofy, the captain of the Royal Knights of King Mickey’s court, sang the classic tune instead?

The hyucking dulcet tones behind Goofy’s rendition of Hikaru Utada’s “Simple and Clean” don’t come courtesy of the character’s official Disney voice actor, but from voice actor and YouTuber SungWon Cho — also known as ProZD. The video was made as a milestone goal for Cho’s charity Twitch stream benefiting Stand Up To Cancer, an entertainment industry charity program whose mission is to help accelerate research for new therapies for cancer patients. During Cho’s stream, he helped raise more than $US5,000 ($7,127).

The video isn’t just a snippet of the chorus of Utada’s classic song, but a nearly five-minute video where Cho bares his soul and even ad-libs toward the end when he forgets the lyrics.

For those who don’t know, Cho got his start on Tumblr back in 2012. Every day he would make an audio post of fan dubs of anime characters alongside hilarious YouTube skits with the sole purpose of practicing voice acting. One day his fan dub of the webcomic Lackadaisy caught the attention of its author Tracy Butler, which led to him being officially cast as Mordecai Heller in the Lackadaisy: The Animated Short Film.

Aside from posting YouTube videos, Cho has voice acted on cartoons like Aggretsuko and OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes and video games like Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Borderlands 3, as well as acting in Crunchyroll’s sidesplitting detective show Anime Crimes Division. “Simple and Clean’’ isn’t the first Goofy song Cho’s created for a good cause, and hopefully we can hear him drop another surprise track in the near future.