Atlus Manager Hints At New “Pillar” Game For Studio In 2022

Atlus is known for thrusting new gems in the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series into our sticky gamer hands, and it seems like the developer-publisher is keen to keep the goods coming.

Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu has published its annual year-end game developer interviews. For this feature, Famitsu rounded up 127 Japanese industry luminaries for their takes on what’s in store for 2022. Gematsu did a fantastic English-language rundown of the best bits from these interviews and I recommend you have a read. While there were many notable statements from this feature, it’s the statements from Altus that caught our eye.

Shinjiro Takada is the manager of Atlus’ 1st production unit, the department responsible for titles like Shin Megami Tensei V and Etrian Odyssey. In his statement to Famitsu about his ambitions for Atlus in 2022, Takada said,

“I chose ‘Challenge’ as my keyword for 2022 in hopes to release a title to the world that will become a pillar for Atlus. The staff are working hard on development to make something that’ll be interesting and satisfying for everyone, so I’d be happy if you could look forward to it.”

Some may speculate that this could be a new Persona title, but the phrase “a title that will become a pillar at Atlus” makes me think that a potential new IP could be in the works. Considering Shin Megami Tensei V arrived eight years after its predecessor, talking about a new Shin Megami Tensei game seems unlikely.

“With critical rating of 85 on Metacritic. The Megami Tensei series is a staple of Atlus’ work, with the Persona series being its’ most popular spinoff. It’s very possible we’ll see a new spinoff of the series, but it’s also just as possible that Atlus could bring an entirely separate IP into the world as they have with Etrian Odyssey or Catherine.