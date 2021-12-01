The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Resident Evil Village for $49, FIFA 22 for $44, and over $100 off a Nintendo Switch bundle.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Cris Tales – now $36 (down from $69.95)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- Ghostrunner – now $36 (down from $49.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $23 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $23 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $68 (down from $94.95)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition – now $99.95 (down from $144.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $57 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $108 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $14.98 (down from $39.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online – now $448 (down from $560.90, if bought separately)
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $29 (down from $59.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – now $57 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Splatoon 2 – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth Controller – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – now $69 (down from $79)
- Joy-Con Charging Station – now $33.65 (down from $59.95)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $84 (down from $99.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- SanDisk EVO Plus MicroSD (256GB) – now $44.60 (down from $89.95)
- SanDisk x Nintendo MicroSD (128GB) – $33.99 (down from $50)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Blasphemous: Deluxe Edition – now $24.98 (down from $49.95)
- Doom Eternal – now $15 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $64 (down from $99.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (Xbox Series X) – now $99.95 (down from $144.95)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One) – now $99.95 (down from $144.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $75 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $14.98 (down from $39.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $538.35 (usually around $629).
- Corsair Vengeance RGB RS 16GB Memory – now $119 (down from $162)
- Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) – now $269 (down from $340)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS GSP 601 Gaming Headset – now $139 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – now $88.99 (down from $159)
- Razer Kraken X Headset – now $45 (down from $89)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Keyboard – now $188.83 (down from $229)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard – now $123.33 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard (Aqua Switch) – now $116.40 (down from $169)
- Logitech G G512 Carbon LightSync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $199.95)
- Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $179 (down from $249.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard – now $289 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $99 (down from $179.95)
Laptop and tablet deals
- Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop – now $2,399 (down from $3,199)
- Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop – now $2,478.99 (down from $3,098.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop – now $1,198.99 (down from $2,148.99)
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8GB 256GB RTX 3050) – now $1,211.25 (down from $1,499)
- MSI GE66 Raider Laptop – now $3,499 (down from $5,399)
- MSI GS75 Stealth Laptop – now $2,500 (down from $4,799)
- MSI GT75 Titan Laptop – now $2,840 (down from $3,675)
- Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD) – now $3,104 (down from $3,999)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Pro Mouse – now $58.62 (down from $79)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $59.95 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Mouse – now $100.44 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Viper Mini Mouse – now $43.97 (down from $74.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $99 (down from $119)
- SteelSeries Rival 5 Mouse – now $79.96 (down from $119)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 27-inch 240Hz AMD FreeSync Monitor – now $539.40 (down from $899)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $493.75 (down from $799)
- Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor – now $384.30 (down from $549)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $373.75 (down from $599)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor – now $569 (down from $679)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 144Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $629 (down from $698)
- LG 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor – now $499 (down from $569)
Wi-Fi router, microphone and other accessory deals
- Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-Pack) – now $799 (down from $999)
- ASUS RT-AC68U AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router – now $154 (down from $229)
- HTC VIVE Cosmo Elite – now $1,099 (down from $1,699)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – $147.95 (down from $199.95)
- Netgear RAX70 Nighthawk AX6600 AX8 8-Stream Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router – now $399 (down from $549)
- Razer Seiren Mini microphone – now $59 (down from $89)
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh System (3-Pack) – now $219 (down from $299.95)