Get Switched On With These Nintendo Boxing Day Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Boxing Day has literally come early this year, with some retailers launching their sales well in advance. If you usually use Boxing Day as a way to bulk up your game library, there are a few early deals for Nintendo Switch games that are worth your time. You can also snag some nice discounts on a few Switch controllers and accessories.

Be sure to check back here when Boxing Day properly kicks off, as there’s sure to be even more Nintendo Switch deals available when the sale officially starts.

Best Boxing Day deals for Switch games

There’s not a massive range of Switch games available at the moment, but there are a few cracking titles there. If you don’t already have it, Super Mario Odyssey is a must-play game, while Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze is one of the best platformers of the last decade.

Here’s what you can currently grab:

Best Boxing Day deals for Switch accessories

If your Switch is suffering from the dreaded Joy-Con drift, or you just need a spare pair of controllers, there are some great Boxing Day deals available for the Switch’s controllers.

Almost every possible colour of the Joy-Con is currently on sale for $85, so you can save yourself just shy of $35. You can grab a new pair of controllers here:

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has also been discounted by 25%, and you can pick it up for $75.

You can also pick up a deluxe Nintendo Switch Game Traveller travel case for $39.95 and save yourself $20. This case is big enough that it can hold your Switch, the charging dock, AC adaptor and Joy-Cons, and includes two separate cases for your games.

If you aren’t too fond of the Pro Controller or want a more versatile option, 8BitDo’s excellent range of Bluetooth gamepads is also on sale. These are great alternative controllers, and some might argue that they’re better than the official Nintendo ones.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s Boxing Day 2021 coverage here.