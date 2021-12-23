Get Switched On With These Nintendo Boxing Day Deals

Boxing Day has literally come early this year, with some retailers launching their sales well in advance. If you usually use Boxing Day as a way to bulk up your game library, there are a few early deals for Nintendo Switch games that are worth your time. You can also snag some nice discounts on a few Switch controllers and accessories.
Be sure to check back here when Boxing Day properly kicks off, as there’s sure to be even more Nintendo Switch deals available when the sale officially starts.
Best Boxing Day deals for Switch games
There’s not a massive range of Switch games available at the moment, but there are a few cracking titles there. If you don’t already have it, Super Mario Odyssey is a must-play game, while Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze is one of the best platformers of the last decade.
Here’s what you can currently grab:
- Bravely Default II – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Darksiders III – now $37.95 (down from $59.95)
- Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- FIFA 22: Legacy Edition – now $34 (down from $59)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $29.95 (down from $69.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – now $29 (down from $49)
- Mortal Kombat 11 – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $49 (down from $79)
- Persona 5 Strikers – now $59 (down from $79)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate – now $38.95 (down from $59.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $55 (down from $79.95)
Best Boxing Day deals for Switch accessories
If your Switch is suffering from the dreaded Joy-Con drift, or you just need a spare pair of controllers, there are some great Boxing Day deals available for the Switch’s controllers.
Almost every possible colour of the Joy-Con is currently on sale for $85, so you can save yourself just shy of $35. You can grab a new pair of controllers here:
- Joy-Con Controller Pair (Green/Pink) – now $85 (down from $119.95)
- Joy-Con Controller Pair (Blue/Yellow) – now $85 (down from $119.95)
- Joy-Con Controller Pair (Blue/Red) – now $85 (down from $119.95)
- Joy-Con Controller Pair (Purple/Orange) – now $85 (down from $119.95)
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has also been discounted by 25%, and you can pick it up for $75.
You can also pick up a deluxe Nintendo Switch Game Traveller travel case for $39.95 and save yourself $20. This case is big enough that it can hold your Switch, the charging dock, AC adaptor and Joy-Cons, and includes two separate cases for your games.
If you aren’t too fond of the Pro Controller or want a more versatile option, 8BitDo’s excellent range of Bluetooth gamepads is also on sale. These are great alternative controllers, and some might argue that they’re better than the official Nintendo ones.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad (Grey) – now $69.95 (down from $89.95)
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad (Black) – now $64.95 (down from $89.95)
- 8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad (Yellow) – now $17 (down from $34.95)
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth gamepad – now $57 (down from $79.95)
