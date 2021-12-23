The Best Boxing Day Deals For PS4 And PS5 Games

Boxing Day sales have always been the best time to grab yourself a stack of cheap games, and this year you can beat the rush thanks to a few retailers sending their deals live early. If your console of choice is the PlayStation 4, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, we’ve sorted through everything that’s available so far (which isn’t a lot, but there’s definitely more to come).
Here are all the best early Boxing Day 2021 deals for PS4 and PS5 games. Be sure to check back when the sale event officially starts, as we’ll be updating this list as more deals become available.
Best Boxing Day deals for PS4 games
- Alan Wake Remastered – now $28.95 (down from $49.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $59 (down from $149.95)
- Bugsnax – now $27.95 (down from $49)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – now $29.98 (down from $59.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $38 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition – now $79 (down from $149.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Observer System Redux – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $49.48 (down from $109.95)
- Riders Republic – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate – now $39.95 (down from $59.95)
Best Boxing Day deals for PS5 games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $59 (down from $149.95)
- Bugsnax – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- Deathloop – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Greedfall: Gold Edition – now $38.95 (down from $59.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $45.08 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Lost Judgment – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Observer System Redux – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Riders Republic – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
Check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s Boxing Day 2021 coverage here.
