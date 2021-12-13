Between Tyler The Creator and Rosalia, GTA Online’s Expanded Radio Stations Will Be Full of Bangers

Hot off the heels of last week’s announcement about Grand Theft Auto Online’s next major update, Rockstar has provided details on what new and old music is coming to the game to accompany the fresh story content. As part of an upcoming update, titled The Contract, GTA Online will see one brand-new radio station, while two others will get overhauled to include new tracks from rappers like Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, the Creator, and Schoolboy Q. Oh, and there’s also a special tribute to legendary West Coast rapper Dr. Dre. All of it will debut on December 15, the same day The Contract update drops.

The entirely new radio station, Motomami Los Santos hosted by Spanish Flamenco pop singer Rosalía, is enticing. It’s a genre-blending cavalcade of tracks featuring tons of Spanish flavour, with artists like Arca, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and, of course, Rosalía herself making up the bulk of the station’s tracklist. Weirdly enough, Playboi Carti and Soulja Boy (who now goes by Draco) also appear on the station.

But the real attention-grabber here is Dr. Dre, who will not only show up as a character in The Contract’s story but is also being paid tribute on the overhauled West Coast Classics radio station by host DJ Pooh. The station will put on a special “Dre Day” program, celebrating the legendary rapper’s career by spinning “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg and other songs with collaborators such as 2Pac, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent ($0.70).

There are also new tracks from some of the biggest rappers and producers in hip-hop right now, including Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Beats, Mozzy (from my hometown of Sacramento, California!) Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, and more. This radio station update should make cruising down the street in a ‘64 feel dope, even if that Eazy-E track (‘Boyz-n-the-Hood’) isn’t in the game.

You can check out the full song list below:

MOTOMAMI LOS SANTOS

Bad Gyal – A La Mía

La Goony Chonga – Duro 2005

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi – Skinny Jeans

Rauw Alejandro – Nubes

Arca – Machote

DJ Spinn – Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos

Camarón de la Isla – Volando Voy

Armando – 100% of Disin’ You

ROSALÍA – A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura feat. El Guincho

ROSALÍA – LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee – Salgo Pa’ la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom – Tukuntaso

Q – Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata – Vacilar Contigo

Young Cister – XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan – Body So Good

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe – Calle Luna Calle Sol

Alberto Stylee – Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 – Dominicana

Aventura – Mi Corazoncito

DJ Slugo – 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain – Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek – Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA – KLK

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

ROSALÍA – DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Justice – Stress

Las Guanabanas – Vamos Pa la Disco

Playboi Carti – Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell’em – Snap And Roll

RADIO LOS SANTOS

2 Chainz – It’s A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)

A$AP Ferg – Plain Jane

Big Sean & Hit-Boy – What A Life

Cordae – Kung Fu

D-Block Europe & Offset – Chrome Hearts

Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) – Go Live

French Montana – Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)

Future – Feed Me Dope

Future – Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)

Jay Rock – Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kodak Black – ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)

Migos – Stir Fry

MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort – Big Subwoofer

Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Saweetie – My Type

Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

Vince Staples – Big Fish

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna – Ski

Freddie Gibbs – Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)

Freddie Gibbs – Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)

Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy – XL

Mike Dean and Offset – So Fancy

Mike Dean and Rich the Kid – Blue Cheese

Mozzy feat. YG – Hoppin’ Out

Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q – Let’s Get It

Tia Corine produced by Kenny Beats – Coochie

WEST COAST CLASSICS – DRE DAY