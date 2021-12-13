Between Tyler The Creator and Rosalia, GTA Online’s Expanded Radio Stations Will Be Full of Bangers

Hot off the heels of last week’s announcement about Grand Theft Auto Online’s next major update, Rockstar has provided details on what new and old music is coming to the game to accompany the fresh story content. As part of an upcoming update, titled The Contract, GTA Online will see one brand-new radio station, while two others will get overhauled to include new tracks from rappers like Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, the Creator, and Schoolboy Q. Oh, and there’s also a special tribute to legendary West Coast rapper Dr. Dre. All of it will debut on December 15, the same day The Contract update drops.
Read More: Dr. Dre Is Making Music For An Upcoming GTA Game, Says Snoop Dogg
The entirely new radio station, Motomami Los Santos hosted by Spanish Flamenco pop singer Rosalía, is enticing. It’s a genre-blending cavalcade of tracks featuring tons of Spanish flavour, with artists like Arca, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and, of course, Rosalía herself making up the bulk of the station’s tracklist. Weirdly enough, Playboi Carti and Soulja Boy (who now goes by Draco) also appear on the station.
But the real attention-grabber here is Dr. Dre, who will not only show up as a character in The Contract’s story but is also being paid tribute on the overhauled West Coast Classics radio station by host DJ Pooh. The station will put on a special “Dre Day” program, celebrating the legendary rapper’s career by spinning “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg and other songs with collaborators such as 2Pac, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent ($0.70).
There are also new tracks from some of the biggest rappers and producers in hip-hop right now, including Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Beats, Mozzy (from my hometown of Sacramento, California!) Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, and more. This radio station update should make cruising down the street in a ‘64 feel dope, even if that Eazy-E track (‘Boyz-n-the-Hood’) isn’t in the game.
You can check out the full song list below:
MOTOMAMI LOS SANTOS
- Bad Gyal – A La Mía
- La Goony Chonga – Duro 2005
- Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi – Skinny Jeans
- Rauw Alejandro – Nubes
- Arca – Machote
- DJ Spinn – Bounce N Break Yo Back
- Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos
- Camarón de la Isla – Volando Voy
- Armando – 100% of Disin’ You
- ROSALÍA – A Palé
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura feat. El Guincho
- ROSALÍA – LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)
- Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love
- Daddy Yankee – Salgo Pa’ la Calle
- Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom – Tukuntaso
- Q – Take Me Where Your Heart Is
- Ñejo & Dalmata – Vacilar Contigo
- Young Cister – XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain
- Popcaan – Body So Good
- Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe – Calle Luna Calle Sol
- Alberto Stylee – Tumbando Fronte
- Chucky73 – Dominicana
- Aventura – Mi Corazoncito
- DJ Slugo – 418 (Bounce Mix)
- Kaydy Cain – Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)
- Caroline Polachek – Bunny Is A Rider
- Arca feat. ROSALÍA – KLK
- Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda
- ROSALÍA – DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)
- Justice – Stress
- Las Guanabanas – Vamos Pa la Disco
- Playboi Carti – Rockstar Made
- Soulja Boy Tell’em – Snap And Roll
RADIO LOS SANTOS
- 2 Chainz – It’s A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)
- A$AP Ferg – Plain Jane
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy – What A Life
- Cordae – Kung Fu
- D-Block Europe & Offset – Chrome Hearts
- Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) – Go Live
- French Montana – Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)
- Future – Feed Me Dope
- Future – Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)
- Jay Rock – Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- Kodak Black – ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
- Migos – Stir Fry
- MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort – Big Subwoofer
- Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Saweetie – My Type
- Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)
- Vince Staples – Big Fish
- Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna – Ski
- Freddie Gibbs – Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)
- Freddie Gibbs – Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)
- Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy – XL
- Mike Dean and Offset – So Fancy
- Mike Dean and Rich the Kid – Blue Cheese
- Mozzy feat. YG – Hoppin’ Out
- Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q – Let’s Get It
- Tia Corine produced by Kenny Beats – Coochie
WEST COAST CLASSICS – DRE DAY
- 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre – California Love (Single Version)
- 2Pac – Can’t C Me
- 40 Glocc – Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier
- 50 Cent ($0.70) – In Da Club
- 50 Cent ($0.70) feat. Mobb Deep – Outta Control (Remix)
- Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen – No Diggity
- Dr. Dre – Keep Their Heads Ringin’
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – The Next Episode
- Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt – Xxplosive
- Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg – Lil’ Ghetto Boy
- Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren – Hello
- JAY-Z – Trouble
- Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
- Nas – Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre – Shit Hits The Fan
- Sam Sneed – U Better Recognise (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Truth Hurts feat. Rakim – Addictive
Log in to comment on this story!Log in