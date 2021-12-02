Duplication Glitches Removed from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

The latest update for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl has gone live. Update Ver 1.1.2 not only fixes some bugs, it also removes the duplication glitches that allowed players to clone Pokémon.

Soon after the game launched, a duplication glitch was discovered that let players clone Pokémon one at a time and whatever rare item they were holding. Other glitches, using the menu storage, allowed players to duplicate many more Pokémon in one fell swoop. Those exploits are now being patched out, it appears.

Nintendo’s update notes, which can be read below, are vague.

Ver. 1.1.2 (Releasing December 1, 2021) Fixed some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

The first point mentioned in the notes appears to be, according to Serebii’s Joe Merrick, fixing the “softlocks” in the game. That would appear to mean that the glitch in the Snowpoint City Gym, where it was possible for players to get stuck and unable to move, was fixed.

Not mentioned is the removal of the duplication glitches, which has been confirmed by a number of YouTubers, including Verlisify, Daedra PKMN, Blaines, and BridgeFour Games, among others. These duplication glitches, including the nursery one, can no longer be triggered once the new software update is installed.

(There are also reports that a glitch that let players get Shaymin has also been removed.)

On Twitter, some in the Pokémon community are warning each other not to update the game, recommending that the Auto-Save to switched off to “dupe while they can.” Others are lamenting that they inadvertently downloaded Ver. 1.1.2, pining for more time with the glitches.

But those who choose not to update cannot play Pokémon BDSP online. In the meantime, they’ll probably take advantage of the duplication exploits in what has been the latest chapter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl’s wild roll out.