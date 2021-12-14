These Are The Fastest NBN Plans in Australia, According to the ACCC

The ACCC has released its latest report on real-world NBN performance, which shows Optus reclaiming the crown from Exetel, a smaller provider which dethroned it in the previous paper.

In the 15th Measuring Broadband Australia report, Optus customers were found to receive 101.6% of their plan’s maximum speeds during busy hours (between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm). Exetel was a hair behind with speeds of 101.0%, trailed by Telstra at 98.9%.

This puts Optus in front of the ten other telcos featured in the report, which spans Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Superloop, Telstra, TPG, and Vodafone.

Here are the full results:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 96.4% 98.6% 95.4% Dodo 97.9% 100.8% 97.1% Exetel 102.7% 102.7% 101.0% iiNet 95.6% 98.9% 94.7% iPrimus 97.9% 100.8% 97.1% MyRepublic 99.3% 101.8% 98.1% Optus 102.7% 104.0% 101.6% Superloop 96.4% 98.2% 94.4% Telstra 99.9% 103.2% 98.9% TPG 97.6% 101.4% 96.8% Vodafone 94.7% 99.8% 93.9%

This Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,268 connections during a month-long testing period in September. All but 66 of the households that contributed to the report have a connection with one of the eleven providers featured. The sample isn’t huge, but it’s still a useful indicator of how an ISP should perform. The ACCC reports a 95% confidence level in its results.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop currently has the most affordable NBN 100 plans from any provider featured in the speed report. You’re looking at $69.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter. Since the plan is contract-free, you can always leave after your discount runs.

While Dodo consistently used to rank last (alongside sister brand iPrimus), it showed significant gains this time around. Dodo now sits ahead of Aussie Broadband, Superloop, Vodafone, and iiNet in terms of speed during busy hours.

When it comes to Dodo NBN 100 plans, you’ll pay $70 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. The majority of non-discounted NBN plans sell for at least $90 per month, so $85 is pretty reasonable. If you’re in New South Wales or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by bundling your NBN plan with Dodo’s gas and electricity.

MyRepublic has a similar promo where you’ll pay $70 per month for your first six months, but a more expensive $95 per month thereafter.

Aussie Broadband follows with its own discount where you’ll pay $79 per month and $99 per month thereafter.

Winner Optus is up next, with a similar offer: you’re looking at $79 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. You’ll also need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. This works out to $7 per month left in your 36-month term.

Runner up Exetel comes in a bit cheaper in the long run, where you’ll pay $80 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month thereafter.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop is also your cheapest NBN 50 option when it comes to providers covered by the ACCC report. You’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter.

Dodo once again follows at $58 per month for your first six months and $75 per month after. As with Dodo’s NBN 100 plan, you can shave a further $10 per month off by bundling in gas and electricity – at least if you’re in New South Wales or Victoria.

Runner up Exetel is somewhat middle of the road, where you’ll pay $65 per month for your first six months and $75 per month thereafter.

Chart-topper Optus is a bit more expensive, billed at $79 per month. The plan is technically contract-free, but you’re up for a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. Once again, that’s $7 for each month left in your term.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect recent rates and results.