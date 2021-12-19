Final Fantasy VII Remake Finally Offers PS Plus Owners PS5 Version Upgrade

If you redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake when it was free on PlayStation Plus earlier this year, it came with a significant caveat for PS5 owners. The version offered on PlayStation Plus was only for PS4. Users were surprised when they found they could not upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.

If you wanted the upgrade, with all its performance improvements and visual changes, you were going to need to purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which included the Yuffie Kisaragi “Episode INTERgrade” DLC. This stood in contrast to copies of the game that had been purchased via the PlayStation Store, which could be upgraded for free.

Starting this Wednesday… • PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. • Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

As of Thursday local time, that dark period will be over. Those who redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will now be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game, including the Episode INTERgrade DLC if they are playing on the current-gen hardware.

Here’s how to install that upgrade. If you don’t currently have Final Fantasy VII Remake installed:

Head to the Final Fantasy VII Remake store page on your PS5.

Under Add-ons, look for “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE upgrade for PS4 version owners”

Download it, and let it install. You’re good to go.

If you DO currently have Final Fantasy VII Remake installed:

Highlight the Final Fantasy VII Remake tile on your main menu and press the Options button on your controller

Then select Manage Game Content

If you can’t see a PS5 version of the game, head to the Play Game button and select the three dots

Finally, select View Product. You should see the upgrade there.

Using the same three-dots menu described above, you can now switch between the PS4 and PS5 versions at any time.