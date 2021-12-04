Fortnite Chapter 3 Trailer Leaks, Revealing Spider-Man And Gears Of War Characters

Fortnite’s next big chapter is nearly here, but before the official launch of Chapter 3 Season 1, a trailer for the next era Epic’s mega-popular free-to-play shooter has leaked online revealing new skins, game mechanics, and characters coming soon.

The trailer leaked via Fornite’s official Polish YouTube channel. It was yanked from the channel quickly after it went live earlier today, but the internet never forgets and many players saved copies of the trailer and have since uploaded it to Twitter and elsewhere, giving us a good look at what to expect in Chapter 3. Do you like Spider-Man? If so, good news! Spider-Man is coming to Fortnite.

NEW FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 TRAILER LEAKED ONLY WATCH IF YOU WANT TO!! #FortniteChapter3 pic.twitter.com/N0SBoJaF4I — GalaxyBoi????❄️ (@DaRealGalaxyBoi) December 4, 2021

It also appears that the Daily Bugle from Spider-Man’s version of NYC is also going to be a part of the new map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Also shown off in the video is a web-swinging mechanic that looks a lot like the web-swinging in modern Spidey games.

The leaked trailer, which features a Polish narrator, also briefly reveals that Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War will be coming to Fortnite in Chapter 3, too.

Via Gamespot and pequleaks, here is a full translation of the Polish narration found in the trailer:

“The island you’ve known, has flipped! Welcome to Chapter 3, where you’ll find brand new places to discover and previously unknown ways of experiencing Fortnite. Start to earn Battle Pass XP beyond Battle Royale. Play and level up as you like, to unlock the battle pass outfits, including Spider-Man! New features are also waiting to be discovered. Move around the map faster and avoid enemies with the new sliding mechanics. And even set up camps where you and your squad will heal yourself and store items between matches. In addition, new weapons and items have been added to Fortnite to help you win the Victory Royale and the prestigious Victory Crown. Keep winning and keep it. Besides these features, the island is completely new. Explore the Sanctuary, the hidden house of The Seven and the Spider-Man Neighbourhood – The Daily Bugle, as well as other locations. Remember, due to the new weather conditions, anything can happen. Also check out the Season 1 Chapter 3 Battle Pass, where you’ll find Spider-Man, The Foundation, and other visitors. What are you waiting for? Jump into chapter 3 and explore a brand new island. It is unknown what you will find there.”

Fortnite’s big Chapter 2 finale and the switch to Chapter 3 happens today during a big event that starts at 4 p.m. EST.

Earlier this week, Chapter 3 content began leaking ahead of today’s big event. Some of those leaks seemed to confirm the fan theory that Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson is the voice behind the mysterious The Foundation.

It’s not surprising that Fortnite is continuing to build its own “metaverse” but it also continues to be disappointing and sad watching every piece of pop culture slowly get consumed by Epic’s free-to-play monster. And with rumours swirling that Matrix characters may appear in Fortnite soon, it seems like the Fortnite machine is still hungry for more content.