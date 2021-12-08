Fortnite Does Spider-Man Better Than His Own Game Does, According To Fans

There’s probably a sense of embarrassment when Fortnite does your character better than you do.

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players of the game have been balls-to-the-wall excited. Leaked trailers and tidbits have showcased new content, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, although, at the rate Fortnite footage is getting ‘leaked’ to the public, it feels a little suspect to me. It almost feels like having a ‘leak’ brings more eyes to the news, but that’s just my hot take.

One of the big announcements that has people very excited is the inclusion of Spider-Man, who you may know from such comics as Spider-Man, such films as Spider-Man and such games as Spider-Man. With the generally poorly received addition of the arachnid hero in Marvel’s Avengers, which prompted complaints the Square Enix title has poor animations and web-slinging, the introduction and gameplay of Spider-Man in Fortnite has been received incredibly well. Some players have even remarked that the web-slinging feature in Fortnite trumps the same action in the Insomniac titles, with many suggesting Insomniac could take a leaf out of Fortnite’s book when it comes to the representation of one of Spider-Man’s iconic actions.

Twitter user @YassinLNey showed off a look at the web-slinger’s web-slinging abilities, and many people are in awe of how right the Epic Games title has gotten it.

Wtf the web swinging in fortnite is insanely good??? pic.twitter.com/GHMu9V2bkc — Yassin (@YassinLNey) December 6, 2021

Yassin also notes the inclusion of web-surfing into Spidey’s web-slinging mechanic.

They even got websurfing from sm3 pic.twitter.com/fRQR1FgG2Z — Yassin (@YassinLNey) December 6, 2021

While the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters that allow for these actions are supposed to be released on December 11, some gamers have managed to find their way around this by buying them off an NPC for 400 gold. I do not fully understand the way in which Epic releases or makes anything available in Fortnite, but I respect they’re a little messy and it evidently falls in the favour of the players getting more stuff. Good for them.

Spider-Man’s entrance into the Fortnite multiverse is yet another bit of Spider-Man content being put out into the world, with fans being promised more and more content as time goes by. With No Way Home coming out December 16 and the sequel to Insomniac’s Spider-Man coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 at some point in 2023, fans will be adequately satiated when it comes to the spider-adjacent guy (only has two legs so his spider status is somewhat debatable).