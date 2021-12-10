Every Game Trailer From The Game Awards 2021

You know, pieces that collate every trailer from an industry show like The Game Awards are usually pretty easy to do. But this year’s Game Awards really went the extra mile on the trailer count, huh?

Boy, those Game Awards were… something this year.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, gaming’s night of nights brought the best of the best of this year together to celebrate a year of fantastic releases. We saw some games win (you can see that here), some games lose, and some games gravely robbed entirely. With the rattling off of the awards themselves in the brief moments where possible, we were graced with trailers for a LOT of new games coming up in the next few years. To make it a bit easier for you, we’ve brought every trailer from this year’s Game Awards together in this one place for your viewing pleasure.

Note: Like an absolute dumb arse, I had every single one of these trailers open at once and it froze my computer. So you could say there’s a lot.

Elden Ring Story Trailer

Taking home the Best Anticipated Game award this year, we got a look at the story of Elden Ring.

Nightingale



This magical shared-world survival game is a debut from new studio Inflexion Games.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake For PC

The remake of the beloved title in the Final Fantasy franchise is coming to PC.

Wonder Woman

Don’t know what else to say. The title says it all really.

CrossfireX

This one’s an upcoming first-person shooter which will exclusively launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Babylon’s Fall Gameplay



Square Enix brings us a combat-focused action title that needs a constant internet connection. If you preorder, you get it three days early.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay

New gameplay footage bringing the gorgeous and boisterous Australian accent to the forefront.

Slitterhead

This spooky one comes from Bokeh Game Studios, the new studio from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama.

Star Wars Eclipse

A shiny new action-adventure Star Wars game coming from Quantic Dream.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

More Destiny Content For The Hungry Destiny Fans.

Sonic Frontiers

Finally, we are getting Sonic: Breath Of The Wild.

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

A new cinematic trailer from the LOTR game coming out of Daedelic Entertainment.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay

Gameplay footage from the Xbox exclusive franchise from Nina Theory.

A Plague’s Tale: Requiem

The upcoming sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Dune: Spice Wars

Show more Dune worm.

Thirsty Suitors

A disappointing-your-parents simulator from Annapurna Interactive.

Among Us VR

Sus.

Tunic

A cute new action-adventure from Finji.

Star Trek: Resurgence

A story-driven game from former Telltale devs.

Arc Raiders

Weird music choice here but a bop nonetheless.

Homeworld 3 Gameplay

Gameplay footage from new Blackbird Interactive title.

Genshin Impact Character Reveal



A new character is coming to miHoYo’s massively successful mobile game.

Have A Nice Death

Cute new game from Magic Design Studios. Don’t say Sans Undertale. Don’t say it.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

A look at the upcoming Playstation exclusive.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Scary!

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

A new chapter in the Warhammer 40K franchise.

Forspoken

Action role-playing game out of Luminous Productions for the Playstation 5 and PC.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

New Cuphead DLC!

The Matrix Awakens

It’s not a game. It’s an experience.

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay



Gameplay footage from the Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel.

Evil West

Vampire hunting game from developers Flying Wild Hog. Glad I got to type that out.

Steelrising

Action-RPG from Spiders Games.

Metal: Hellsinger

A rhythm-based FPS from developer The Outsiders. Rock on!

Tchia

A lush and unique adventure game inspired by New Caledonia.

Saint’s Row (2022)

New Saints Row game with as much goofiness as before.

Alan Wake 2

Long awaited sequel to Alan Wake. Took us a while but we got there.

Rumbleverse

Free-to-play 40-person Brawler Royale from the guys that brought you Fortnite.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Action-roleplaying game from Techland, of course, a sequel to Dying Light.

And that’s every trailer from this year’s Game Awards! All of them! There were so many! Plenty to look forward to in 2022 and beyond.