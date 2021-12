Whoever Said You Shouldn’t Play With Your Food Has Never Seen These Game-Inspired Cookbooks

If you’re a gamer who dabbles in the culinary arts, or just a simple foodie, you may have always longed to try some of the food you stumble across in video games. Despite being pixellated, there’s something undeniably mouth-watering about Crash Bandicoot‘s wumpa fruit or the cheese wheels in Skyrim. Look to these drool-worthy game-inspired cookbooks to recreate the dishes you’ve always fantasised about tasting.

From Fallout’s Nuka-Cola to Skyrim’s sweetrolls, these recipes might not restore your health, but they sure will satisfy your cravings.

A must-have for any Final Fantasy fan, this cookbook includes over 70 delectable recipes from Hydaelen through to Norvrandt.

You can start your day with a Farmer’s Breakfast, savour the Knight’s Bread of Coerthas or even dive into La Noscea’s Rolanberry Cheesecake.

Shop it here for $37.50 (down from $49.99).

From the D&D experts behind Dungeons & Dragons: Art & Arcana comes 80 incredible recipes from the imaginary worlds you dream of in your garage.

The Heroes’ Feast contains meals for both solo travellers or a ragtag team of unlikely companions. Inside you’ll find hearty vegetarian, meaty and fishy mains including Elven bread, Drow mushroom steaks and Otik’s famous fried spice potatoes. No D&D campaign would be complete without a tavern visit, and there’s even a tasty selection of dessert cocktails, such as Evermead, Goodberry Blend and The Potion of Restoration.

Get your copy here for $46.25, down from $61.99.

Following the events of the Red War, Eva Levante has travelled the world compiling a variety of recipes from the Guardians to share with you in this delightful Destiny-themed cookbook.

Inspired by Bungie’s hit franchise, you’ll find out how to cook Gjallardoodles, the Tower’s spicy ramen and the Reveler’s Tonic.

All hunters, titans and warlocks can pick up a copy here for $59.40

Get ready to feast on a Briartini, Quiethounds, Arden Apple Pie and more in this officially-licensed cookbook. Compiled by Pandaren chef Nomi, World of Warcraft: Flavors of Azeroth will bring you the flavours of WoW with regional techniques and recipes from Pandaria to the Broken Isles and even the Shadowlands.

Check it out here for $38.50 (down from $49.99).

Have you ever wanted to recreate the irradiated delicacies from Fallout, such as the Nuka-Cola, BlamCo Mac & Cheese or Braised Death Claw Steak? Well, now you can.

In Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook, you can follow chef Victoria Rosenthal’s detailed recipes to give your real-life stats a major boost without suffering any radiation damage.

Check it out here for $41.75 (down from $49.99).

Let’s be real, most of you are only going to buy this cookbook so you can try to recreate those mouthwatering sweetrolls.

But that’s not the only Elder Scrolls delicacy you should be eyeing inside this cookbook. From across the nine lands of Tamriel, this cookbook contains recipes for the Imperial’s mushroom sauce, Morrowind’s saltrice porridge to the Breton’s sunlight soufflé.

You better watch out though, because the Dark Brotherhood might eliminate you like they did with the last Gourmet.

Swipe your copy here for $50.25.

Look at how glorious that sundae is. Look at it. Does your mouth not salivate gazing upon its frozen glory?

The sundae pictured above is a celebration of Efi Oladele’s most notable robotic achievement thus far — the reconfigured OR15 defense robot, Orisa. However, if desserts don’t tickle your fancy, a Valkyrie’s Flight (a floral alcoholic concotion) will go down much easier in the evenings than sticking to your juice cleanse ever will. But if you want to indulge in these recipes inspired by the game’s much-loved heroes, you’ll have to buy Overwatch: The Official Cookbook.

You can get it here for $50.25 (down from $59.99).

From the food stalls of Japan to Spanish tapas, this official cookbook features diverse flavour fusions inspired by all of your favourite fighters. Join Sakura Kasugano on her journey across the world as she reunites with characters from every iteration of Capcom’s hit Street Fighter series. Inside, you’ll find a recipe for Ken’s spaghetti carbonara, E. Honda’s chanko nabe and Jimmy’s platanos maduros.

Get the recipes here for $38.50 (down from $49.99).

Make Instagram-worthy lunchboxes with these adorable Pokemon-inspired recipes.

From a Pokeball sushi roll to Pikachu ramen and mashed Meowth potatoes, you’ll find a bunch of delectable dishes that you can make with your kids.

Shop it here for $17.70 (down from $22.99).

This unofficial Legend of Zelda cookbook features a whopping 195 recipes to restore your hearts and your bellies. It also happens to include 125 vegan and 150 gluten-free dishes, so that no adventurer will get left behind.

Unlike other pop culture or gaming cookbooks, this one is split up into set menus from the Hylian Royal class to a menu for the Sheikah Clan.

But remember it’s dangerous to cook alone so grab a friend and get your copy here for $49.49.

If you’re a big fan of hearty meals — we’re talking casserole and meatloaf — you’ll find all of this and more inside the Assassin’s Creed Cookbook. This is a cookbook for real foodies with appetising French-inspired dishes for you to adopt.

Shop it here for $28.09.