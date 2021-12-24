See Games Differently

Tesla Under Investigation For Potential Gaming While Driving

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 mins ago: December 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:electric cars
elon muskgaming while drivinginvestigationnhtsateslatesla arcadetesla gamingtesla model 3
Tesla Under Investigation For Potential Gaming While Driving
Image: AP Photo / David Zalubowski

The inevitable has happened in the world of Playing Video Games On A Tesla’s User Interface.

There are many things that Tesla cars have that other cars don’t. This becomes apparent when having a conversation with anybody who owns a Tesla and is foaming at the mouth to talk about it. Notably, Teslas come equipped with an arcade, playable on the iPad-like interface that sits on front of the driver and passenger. It is referred to as “Passenger Play”, which pushes the idea that only passengers should be playing the games.

While it used to be that the arcade could only be accessed while the car was in park, an update was brought in to allow these games to be played while the car is in motion. For passengers, of course. However, according to a recent report from The Verge, nothing actually stops drivers from playing these games while the car is in motion. It comes up with an “I AM A PASSENGER” option, which is about as effective as an “I AM OVER 18” option for a curious teenager going on an explicit website.

This is obviously incredibly dangerous, and we’d like to assume that a driver isn’t dumb enough to play a video game while driving a car. The issue is that it’s possible. As well as this, the interface displays vital information needed by the driver so having half the screen taken up by a game like Sky Force Reloaded (even if it’s the passenger playing) is a risky distraction.

Vince Patton playing games in his Tesla.
Vince Patton playing games in his Tesla. Image: AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus

Evidently, an investigation has been launched by the US National Highways and Traffic Safety Administration after Vince Patton, a Tesla Model 3 owner, submitted a complaint about the arcade system. After seeing a YouTube video of someone playing while driving, Patton tried it out for himself (successfully). Speaking to the LA Times about his discovery and complaint, Patton said, “I was just dumbfounded that, yes, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up.”

In his complaint, Patton states, “NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion. Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent.”

It really feels like this was coming all along. With countless accidents being attributed to driver distractions and well-known laws against drivers using their phones while driving, it makes complete sense that an advisory body for road safety has seen the possibility of a driver or even a passenger playing Sonic The Hedgehog while the car is in motion as a bad idea.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.