Garfield’s Gonna Kick Monday’s Arse In The Nickelodeon Fighting Game

Internet sensation Garfield is the first post-release character being added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the devs behind the impressive Smash-style platform fighter announced today.

Garfield is set to join Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this Thursday, December 9, and will be free for everyone who owns the game.

The short video revealing his inclusion shows that Garfield’s moveset incorporates several familiar items and animations from his comic strip and cartoon appearances, including a tray of pasta, his teddy bear Pooky, a large air attack based on his iconic screaming face, and a grounded move that sees him briefly turn into his vampire alter ego, Count Lasagna.

Hints that the lasagna-loving cat would eventually come to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have existed since shortly after the game’s October release, when dataminers discovered a stage featuring a Garfield statue and a character slot bearing his name. When they hacked him into the game, the obviously work-in-progress Garfield was represented by a grey SpongeBob SquarePants and a placeholder UI image, but his stage appeared mostly complete.

These same data-mining efforts also uncovered assets that point to characters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Shredder, Avatar’s Zuko, Rugrats’ Tommy Pickles, Jimmy Neutron, and many more Nickelodeon favourites possibly being in the works as well.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launched on October 5, immediately grabbing the attention of Super Smash Bros. players looking for a new platform fighting game. While it couldn’t quite stack up to Nintendo’s ubiquitous polish, the Nickelodeon brawler has received frequent balance and gameplay adjustments as well as quality-of-life changes like the inclusion of alternate outfits, the lack of which previously made mirror matches hard to follow.

Really, all Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl needs now is voice acting to push it over the top, and lucky for all of us, Chris Pratt is probably way outside this game’s budget.