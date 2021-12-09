God Of War’s PC Specs Just Came In And By Odin, We Need A New Rig

God of War is coming to PC on January 14, and now we know what kind of specs you’ll need to run it.

Short answer: You need an exceptionally beefy PC. Check out that Ultra settings column for the truly eye-watering stuff:

PlayStation posted the full chart of recommended specs as part of a rather detailed blog post on the game’s Steam page. What the list of shiny new PC features makes clear is this: owners of the newer RTX series Nvidia graphics cards are at a significant performance advantage. God of War for PC is getting Nvidia’s shiny new DLSS (or Deep Learning Super Sampling) software that uses a machine-learning AI to fill in large swaths of the screen space to allow for higher resolutions and frame rates. It’s a way to upscale the visuals of the entire game without punishing your hardware.

The game will also incorporate Nvidia Reflex, which grants significantly reduced system latency across the RTX cards. Older GTX cards can take advantage of this two, but they have to be a GTX 900 series or above.

AMD owners aren’t getting left out in the cold, though. God of War will support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (or FSR), which is very similar in principle to DLSS.

The game will also support improved screen-space reflections, greater Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (or GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (or SSDO).

Basically, Digital Foundry is going to have a ball with this one.

To be fair, the Ultra column on the chart is talking about PC specs required to run God of War in 4K at 60fps. That would require a galaxy-tier rig to hit. But move your aspirations down to High, and you’ll find the specs are actually fairly reasonable.

Now if we could prise a few RTX cards out of the hands of the crypto bros and we might actually be able to play it.

God of War launches for PC on January 14, 2022.