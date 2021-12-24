Gog Sale Includes Some Of The Top Games Of 2021

Video game deals have become a holiday tradition for most gamers looking to get the best prices on games they missed out on over the year. And Gog.com has some of Kotaku’s favourites from 2021, and years past, on sale through the new year.

Gog boasts more than 3,500 deals on its site for the Winter Sale, but here are a few highlights to check out:

Psychonauts 2

This mind-bending sequel is a must-play for its excellent combination of platforming, combat, and storytelling. Psychonauts 2 manages the precarious balance of delivering a touching and, at times, dark story while remaining lighthearted and fun, and it never lets its gameplay slip. Psychonauts 2 is available on Microsoft’s Game Pass, but for those without a subscription, you can pick it up for $US38.99 ($54).

Death’s Door

So much is packaged into Acid Nerve’s Death’s Door, and it unfurls as you continue playing. The seemingly simple job and premise of the game becomes far more complicated than you could have imagined. The combat is both punishing but approachable. And the world is impeccably built with an aesthetic and musical backgrounds that evoke a similar essence as earlier The Legend of Zelda games. It’s on sale for $US14.99 ($21)

Sable

Finally, a game with enough sand to rival Dune. Kotaku’s Renata Price describes Sable saying, “The prettiest game I’ve ever seen, great soundtrack, impeccable atmosphere, charming writing, delicious sound design, unique animation style, phenomenal setting, and a sense of adventure I haven’t seen matched since Outer Wilds.” It’s heavy praise to say the least, and you can find out if she’s right if you buy it for $US18.74 ($26).

Inscryption

Developer Daniel Mullins, who also made Pony Island and The Hex, could be described as the M. Night Shyamalan of games. And if that isn’t enough to at least pique your interest in his latest title Inscryption, then I don’t know what will. If you’re looking for a game with that special something many AAA titles have come to lack, this might be great game to put on your backlog. Or, you could play it now while it’s on sale for $US15.99 ($22)

The Video Game History Foundation Support Pack

This mini pack comes with classics Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate and Darklands, but the purchase doesn’t just give you two more games for your collection. All proceeds from the pack go toward The Video Game History Foundation, which is a non-profit focused on reviving video game history. The issue of game preservation isn’t new, but there were certainly some losses in 2021 that highlighted how crucial it is. Servers for the first three Little Big Planet games were deactivated, Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 5 aren’t purchasable, Grand Theft Auto V Online was taken down for the platforms that started it all — the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and a number of other games have been partially or entirely scrubbed in some form. The pack runs for $US5.99 ($8) and is available through January 5.

Still, there are even more games available on sale at Gog. Some backlog favourites include The Witcher III, Fallout: New Vegas, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Happy playing, ya filthy animals.