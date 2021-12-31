Happy New Year: An Illustrated Guide

Wow, it’s almost the new year! How on earth did we get here?

It’s really flown by, hasn’t it?

It’s crazy when a year feels so short and so long at the same time. It feels like so much happened, and yet nothing got done. There were so many games I played and didn’t finish, so many games that I never played at all. With the new year bringing in a whole heap of coveted new releases, it almost feels like there isn’t going to be any time to finish the ones I started in 2021.

With the constant flow of time (unfortunately we have not figured out how to make it stop yet), it seems that we have no option but to keep moving forward. 2021 was a disaster of a year, and now it is almost over. So what will the new year bring?

Why not try something new?

People with too much confidence in the state of the world often say “new year, new me”. Often, they’ll talk about “new year’s resolutions”, trying to find ways to better themselves in the new year. Honestly, it feels like there isn’t a lot of representation for those who want to come into the new year being the worst possible version of themselves. Where’s the platforming for those of us who want to be terrible and shit?

The new year brings ample opportunity. I’ve always found myself drawn to single-player story games, and have generally stuck with them when I play games. However, it’s a new year! New year, new me! Perhaps I will take a stab at the online gaming world, try my luck at a game with others, and partake in a round of light vocal jesting.

What could we achieve?

There’s so many possibilities for the new year. The past few years have been an absolute nightmare for most poor souls trying to get their hands on a next-gen console. Harrowing reports from manufacturers have said that this year will still be a hard time for consumers to get the gadgets they want due to an ongoing shortage of bits and pieces. But maybe, just maybe, those who haven’t been able to get a PlayStation 5 will manage to get one.

All we have in this world is hope. And maybe cynicism as well, which kind of doesn’t work well with hope. There’s a whole 365 days ahead of us, so there’s plenty of time to try. And if you fail, try again. If you fail once again, you can cry. Cry for a little bit, cry a lot, either is fine. But then try again!

We here at Kotaku Australia hope you have a great new year, and that you strive to be either the best or worst version of yourself. Here’s to a year of sick new releases, inevitable drama, and slime!