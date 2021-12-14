Henry Cavill Wants To Be In More Video Game TV Shows

It may shock many when I say that there was a period where I didn’t like Henry Cavill.

Honestly, I really couldn’t tell you why the Cavill love wasn’t there. What was it that everyone was seeing that I wasn’t? It probably wasn’t until recent years that my fondness for him began to grow. While I can’t put my finger on why I didn’t like him (though I’d bet on pure contrarianism), I am now very certain of my soft spot for him:

He is a huge nerd.

When Cavill was originally announced to play Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, public opinion was mixed. Some welcomed and were excited for the news, including Cavill himself who was over the moon. Others were far from convinced. The situation was neatly encapsulated by Kotaku user beatsbynelly, who wrote:

However, we soon learned that Cavill is a great Geralt and Netflix’s The Witcher is pretty darn good, with positive ratings and reviews all around. Another thing to note is that those working on the show are pretty open about how much Cavill loves the video game series and even the books, with The Witcher’s Freya Allan mentioning in an interview with Fortress of Solitude that Cavill is like “a Witcher bible. We’d be doing a scene and he’d be like: ‘We should use this line from page 253 of Blood of Elves”. The man doesn’t just play, he reads.

Aside from his work on The Witcher, it’s clear to see that Cavill is a big dork. You may remember last year when The Witcher was in between filming, and the actor decided to bless the world with a five-minute video of him building a gaming PC.

Of course, you don’t have to be a nerd to build a gaming PC. Maybe. It’s a pretty nerdy thing to do, respectfully. However, his endless love for Warhammer is something else. It’s pretty well-known information that Henry Cavill is a huge Warhammer fan, from painting minis to gently correcting Graham Norton that it’s Warhammer, not World of Warcraft.

At a recent press event for The Witcher season 2, Cavill expressed great interest to IGN in being a part of Warhammer TV show or movie, should a live-action project ever come to be. “There are a lot of characters from the Warhammer universe that I want to be. But I can only really be one, because once I’m one, then I can’t be others. So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live-action, I would have to be very aware of that.”

He continues, “[Warhammer] is obviously character-rich, and especially the 40K universe. I suppose I could play a different character from the Warhammer Fantasy universe versus the 40K universe, but I’m now just dreaming. I’d have to speak to the guys at Games Workshop and see what happens.”

He’s dreaming, I’m dreaming, we’re all dreaming here.

With the news of Amazon looking to make a Mass Effect TV series, we once again see Henry Cavill interested in throwing his hat into the ring. Talking to GamesRadar+ at a press event, Cavill stated, “Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.”

So as long as they don’t do the source material dirty, the man’s keen.

Look, I don’t know if it’s a good idea to have one guy in every video game TV show. But I’ll tell you what I do like: appreciation for games in Hollywood from a chad with big nerd energy.