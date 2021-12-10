Here’s The First Trailer For The Upcoming Halo TV Series

Geoff’s Big Show gave us our first full trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, streaming on Paramount+. It looks…fine. Its really hard to make Doom Guy armour look good in a real human setting.
