See Games Differently

Here’s The First Trailer For The Upcoming Halo TV Series

Renata Price

Renata Price

Published 1 hour ago: December 10, 2021 at 2:42 pm -
Filed to:creative works
doomentertainment culturefirst person shootershalohalo 5 guardiansITmicrosoft gamesvideo game sequelsvideo gameswindows games
Here’s The First Trailer For The Upcoming Halo TV Series
Screenshot: The Game Awards / Paramount+ (Kotaku)

Geoff’s Big Show gave us our first full trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, streaming on Paramount+. It looks…fine. Its really hard to make Doom Guy armour look good in a real human setting.

About the Author

Renata Price

Renata Price

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.