Surprise: Homeworld 3 Will Appear At The Game Awards Tomorrow

Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive have dropped a teaser via social media that an update on Homeworld 3 will appear during The Game Awards preshow.

For fans of the beloved 3D interstellar RTS series, the wait for Homeworld 3 has been extremely long. Homeworld 2 was released in 2003. After Gearbox Software acquired the IP in the early 2010s, ground-based pseudo-sequel, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak launched in 2016.

Homeworld 3 will become the first mainline entry in the series in almost 20 years. Little is known about the project, other than that certain key members of the original Homeworld development team remain on board at Blackbird. The appearance of a Homeworld 3 teaser at The Game Awards tomorrow will be its first since its debut at PAX West in 2019.

Homeworld‘s blend of RTS gameplay, its glacial pace, and fully 3D combat theatres made it unique in an early 2000s market saturated with RTS games. Its methodical approach to interstellar combat was beloved by genre stalwarts, who craved the kind of huge-scale battles that Total War was already specialising in, but that didn’t require a NASA-level rig to run.

By writing this piece, am I allowing myself to be hype for marketing? Look, yes. But it’s a Homeworld 3 teaser, one of the greats, returning at last. It’s been nearly twenty years since one of these games hit shelves. We can be a little bit excited.

The Game Awards kick off tomorrow, and the preshow starts at 11 AM AEDT. For times in every Australian and New Zealand time zone, we’ve got a piece for that right over here.