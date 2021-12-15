Lamar Is Still Roasting Franklin In New GTA Online Missions

The scene early on in Grand Theft Auto V where Lamar stands outside Franklin’s aunt’s house and has a moment has entered meme folklore, to the point where the actors responsible recently re-filmed the sequence as homage.

To recap, here’s the sequence as it first appeared in GTAV eight years ago:

And here’s the sequence as it exists in its most perfect form:

Now, as part of the game’s first new story missions in years, Franklin is back, alongside Dr. Dre and some updates to the radio stations as well. Also back, it seems, is Franklin’s old Buddy Lamar, who has not spent the intervening years working on his people skills.

It’s admirable that Lamar is able to maintain the beef for all these years, even if he’s had to shift his target from Franklin’s hair to…the fact Franklin is now rich? And has a family? He at least has a point this time: you do not ever want to fuck around and get pink eye.

We’ll have some impressions of the new missions — which include Dre’s first new music since 2015 — later in the week. Here’s the story mission announcement if you missed it: