The 8 Video Games We’re Most Excited To Play In 2022

There are so many games for everyone to look forward to in 2022.

We’ve seen over the course of this year just how many games are coming in 2022, and at the start of this year it felt like ages away. Suddenly, we’re at the end of 2021 and events like The Game Awards have dropped a gazillion different trailers for games set to come out next year. Here’s a few games set to release in the new years that we’re most excited for in order of their release date.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Release date: January 28, 2022

Can we call this a prequel? I’ve always wondered if we can call any of the Pokémon games “sequels” so I’m not even sure how to refer to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Maybe it could be referred to as a prequel of the entire series, but it just gets confusing.

The upcoming open-world Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch pretty much looks like what a lot of fans of the series have been wanting in terms of taking the next step in the franchise. As more gameplay footage is released, it’s hard not to get excited for what’s in store.

Elden Ring

Release date: February 25, 2022

Considering Elden Ring won Most Anticipated Game at the Game Awards this year, it would be weird for it to not be included in this list.

Announced in 2019, many have been waiting to see what the creator of the Souls series Hidetaka Miyazaki and author of the Game of Thrones series George R. R. Martin have to offer. If a blog post from the author himself is anything to go by, we should be enthralled.

Tunic

Release date: March 16, 2022

It’s hard not to be excited for this adorable game, especially since it was originally announced as “Secret Legend” back in 2015.

This isometric game is very reminiscent of older Zelda games, with many making links to Link’s Awakening. After getting through Death’s Door, I can see some similarities between them and I absolutely loved Death’s Door. Initially starting as a one-man project by Andrew Shouldice, the team behind Tunic has grown with the game to finally getting a release date at the Game Awards and a playable demo on Xbox consoles and PC available now.

Starfield

Release date: November 11, 2022

The first original RPG to come out of Bethesda in 25 years? An IP that Bethesda had reportedly been working on for over 10 years? A sci-fi grounded in realism set in the 2300’s? Give it to me please!

While I’m sure Bethesda could probably get away with rereleasing Skyrim again on the next gen consoles until the end of time for some reason, it’s truly very exciting to see a new idea like Starfield come from them. Here’s hoping that this release is the saving grace from whatever the hell Fallout 76 was.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Release date: Autumn 2022

[Chanting] Kirby! Kirby! Kirby! Kirby!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is going to be the rotund fella’s first full foray into the 3D world, and the trailer for this game pumped us up but also… raised some questions. How far into the future does Kirby exist? These structures clearly weren’t made with Kirby in mind, and look like they’ve been abandoned for some time. Are Kirby and the other creatures that he comes across results of horrific genetic mutation from some kind of nuclear fallout? I can’t wait to find out.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Release date: Autumn 2022

I’ve been keeping tabs on this one since it was announced in 2019. Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming from Tango Gameworks and looks like a high-res Bioshock game set in Tokyo.

The combat director of the game Shinichiro Hara has described the combat of the game as “karate meets magic”, which honestly sounds incredibly cool. While not purely a horror game, this action-adventure looks like it will be utilising horror elements in a very creative way, and we’re very excited to get our hands on this one.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Release date: 2022

Or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Whatever you want to call it until there’s an actual name for it.

After the roaring success of Breath of the Wild, it feels like a lot of us reflected on the success of Ocarina of Time and were furthermore expecting a Majora’s Mask equivalent to come soon after, considering the Nintendo 64 games were only two years apart. Lo and behold, we will be getting the unnamed sequel to the Switch’s Breath of the Wild at some point next year, and it’s looking a lot darker than it’s predecessor.

And this one’s just a bonus, because we’ve got high hopes for how this game could look with the right power behind it…

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Update

Release date: Q1 2022

That’s right, we’re taking pity on Cyberpunk, don’t @ us. Poor Cyberpunk 2077. A game that was destined for greatness, brought to its knees by a myriad of issues, including a lawsuit filed by investors for the disastrous launch. It was truly a sight to behold, laughs were had, but it was honestly pretty sad to see. They seemed to make the right moves in the end by apologising for their fuck-ups and hiring the modders that made the game better, unlike… other publishers.

Part of me always felt like Cyberpunk 2077 was just too big for its boots, so hopefully, the next-gen update (which was delayed to 2022) will really make the game shine.

These are just a few of the titles we’re pumped for, but there are so many games coming out in 2022 that this just feels like the tip of the iceberg. What release are you most excited about?