Man Stabbed In Dispute Over Unpaid Rent, A Playstation, And A Cat

1
Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: December 24, 2021 at 12:14 pm -
Image: ABC News.

A man has been stabbed to death over a dispute involving unpaid rent, a Playstation console, and a pet cat.

As 7News reports, emergency services were called in Whalan, located in Sydney’s west, at around 7:30pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing. Officers found three men with stab wounds at the site, including a 40-year-old father who tragically died at the scene.

The man’s 19-year-old son and a 25-year-old man were treated for stab wounds by paramedics at the location before being taken to Westmead Hospital, with the former remaining in a critical condition and later being placed in an induced coma due to a stab wound to the chest. On Thursday afternoon, two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested by police and are expected to be charged for the crime.

Detective Inspector Paul Tickner said the stabbing occurred during a pre-arranged one-on-one fight when an additional man arrived with a knife. Tickner mentions that the fight was arranged following a dispute over unpaid rent, a Playstation console, and a cat.

Tickner says of the incident, “The two parties involved used to live together and there’s been a bit of a falling out over the last few days, and as a result of that, some property was allegedly taken from the unit where they were living at Kingswood.” He continues, “It escalated to a point that’s just ridiculous, where a person has lost their life (and) two people in hospital, one still fighting for their life, over a dispute about not paying rent and some property that was taken in retribution of it.”

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve seen a violent attack involving a Playstation console. Over in America, a 19-year-old man was shot in Harris County, Texas while trying to sell a Playstation 5. After organising the transaction online, the man met up with the “buyer” and was subsequently shot by the assailant after he attempted to steal the console.

Comments

  • I know the flashy headline from all the news org’s mentions a playstation, and Kotaku AU is a Nine Media corporate mouthpiece, but is this really relevant to gaming?

    “…some property was allegedly taken from the unit where they were living at Kingswood.”

    There it is, that’s the story. If it was a smartphone, or family heirloom, the fight would have happened (we’re talking about Western Sydney after all) and Kotaku Australia would likely not have reported on it. This is similar to those weird articles about non-gaming crimes in Japan by Ashcraft that get reposted on the AU website.

    Are we going to see articles covering the trial of that kid who was murdered over headphones, if Gizmodo AU hasn’t done that already?

    Don’t prove the stereotype of journalists being a pack of vultures true.

    Reply

