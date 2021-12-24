Man Stabbed In Dispute Over Unpaid Rent, A Playstation, And A Cat

A man has been stabbed to death over a dispute involving unpaid rent, a Playstation console, and a pet cat.

As 7News reports, emergency services were called in Whalan, located in Sydney’s west, at around 7:30pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing. Officers found three men with stab wounds at the site, including a 40-year-old father who tragically died at the scene.

A dispute over a Playstation and a pet cat left a Sydney man dead, his son fighting for life and another man wounded at Whalan last night. The bloodshed came after someone brought a knife to what was meant to be a one on one fight to settle the matter. https://t.co/yMJTmCLg7l pic.twitter.com/QsM95AanVl — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 23, 2021

The man’s 19-year-old son and a 25-year-old man were treated for stab wounds by paramedics at the location before being taken to Westmead Hospital, with the former remaining in a critical condition and later being placed in an induced coma due to a stab wound to the chest. On Thursday afternoon, two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested by police and are expected to be charged for the crime.

Detective Inspector Paul Tickner said the stabbing occurred during a pre-arranged one-on-one fight when an additional man arrived with a knife. Tickner mentions that the fight was arranged following a dispute over unpaid rent, a Playstation console, and a cat.

Tickner says of the incident, “The two parties involved used to live together and there’s been a bit of a falling out over the last few days, and as a result of that, some property was allegedly taken from the unit where they were living at Kingswood.” He continues, “It escalated to a point that’s just ridiculous, where a person has lost their life (and) two people in hospital, one still fighting for their life, over a dispute about not paying rent and some property that was taken in retribution of it.”

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve seen a violent attack involving a Playstation console. Over in America, a 19-year-old man was shot in Harris County, Texas while trying to sell a Playstation 5. After organising the transaction online, the man met up with the “buyer” and was subsequently shot by the assailant after he attempted to steal the console.