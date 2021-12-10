See Games Differently

New Game Nightingale Is Probably Your Next Time Travelling Co-op Fixation

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: December 10, 2021 at 1:09 pm
Screenshot: The Game Awards / Improbable / Kotaku

Time travel. A fae realm. A shared world with all manner of gameplay elements. Yes, Nightingale, the next game helmed by former BioWare vet Aaryn Flynn, is essentially Cool Game Yahtzee!, and I am here for it. Here’s an initial trailer:

Ari Notis

