Here’s Where You Can Score A Cheap Nintendo Switch Controller

If you’re currently looking to replace your Nintendo Switch’s old Joy-Cons, need a second or third pair of controllers for your housemates or guests to use, or prefer to use a more traditional controller when gaming, there are a few decent controller deals floating around.

Here’s where you can grab a cheap pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Switch, along with Nintendo’s Pro Controller and other third-party ones.

Where you can find cheap Joy-Cons

While it was just a few months ago that Nintendo launched the new Switch OLED model, it unfortunately didn’t address the Switch’s long-standing Joy-Cons drift issue. This means that having to replace your Joy-Cons is an inevitability, like a neon-coloured, plastic Sword of Damocles hanging over your head.

A full price pair of Joy-Cons will set you back $119.95, but Amazon Australia is currently selling the Blue/Neon Yellow Joy-Cons for $94. Meanwhile, the groovy Purple/Orange combo has been discounted further to $87.20. And, if you’ve ever wanted to pick up the Fortnite edition Joy-Cons, you’ll be pleased to hear they’ve dropped down to $109.

Over at JB Hi-Fi, the Purple/Orange and Green/Pink Joy-Cons are selling for a discounted price of $99.

Meanwhile at Kogan, they’re slinging the Green/Pink, Blue/Red, Orange/Purple and Blue/Yellow Joy-Con pairs for $98.

If you currently own more than one pair of Joy-Cons, this Soyan charging dock is currently on sale for $21.16, down from $39. It’ll let you charge four Joy-Cons simultaneously, so you won’t need to keep swapping them out on your docked Switch.

Where you can find a cheap Pro Controller

If the OLED model is your very first Switch or you mainly play your Switch docked, I’d recommend picking up a Pro Controller or a third-party controller instead of using the Joy-Cons. It has a more traditional game controller design and is much sturdier to use. Even at full price, a Pro is still cheaper than a new pair of Joy-Cons.

Amazon Australia and Catch are both selling the Pro for $71.20, down from $99.95.

Whereas at JB Hi-Fi, it has been marked down to $75 while Target has reduced the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller down to $79.

While that’s not a huge discount, it’s well worth the price if this is going to be your primary game controller. Personally, I don’t remember the last time I used my Joy-Cons instead of my Pro Controller – but I also don’t remember the last time I took my Switch out of its dock, so your mileage may vary there.

Other Switch controllers deals

Nintendo’s official Switch controllers aren’t the only options available. There are a few third-party controllers out there that stand toe-to-toe with Nintendo’s offerings. Depending on who you ask, some of these third-party options are the best controller for the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re a bit of a retro gamer, you should definitely check out this 8BitDo SN30 PRO+ controller. It’s currently on sale at eBay for $68, down from $89.95. It’s the perfect addition to your collection if you want to relive the nostalgia you enjoyed when you first fell in love with gaming. If you split most of your gaming time between your Switch and your PC, this controller can also be paired with the latter, giving it extra versatility when compared to the Pro Controller.