PlayStation Is Having A Free Multiplayer Weekend

Following this morning’s DualSense and faceplate colours, PlayStation Australia has announced that players can enjoy online play across its PlayStation Network for free this coming weekend.

The Open Multiplayer Weekend begins at 12:01 am on Saturday, 18 December and will run through to 11:59 pm on Sunday, 19 December. During this period, online multiplayer functionality will be made available to every PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owner in Australia.

Online multiplayer is a component of the PlayStation Plus subscription. Very few games outside the free-to-play space will let you play online without it. That means, if you can’t afford PS+ or your subscription has lapsed, great news, you can get back online for a couple of days.

PlayStation doesn’t do very many of these open multiplayer weekends. They’re usually tied to a larger event, like the PlayStation Days of Play campaign or even the old PlayStation Experience shows. Here, it seems, they’re just dropping it because, why not? It’s Christmas. ’tis the season and all that.

One question that arose immediately: Is this PlayStation Plus free weekend happening elsewhere around the world, or just in Australia? The answer: this act of benevolence is for Australians only. Sorry, everywhere else, you’ll still need a current subscription.

PlayStation Plus currently has several offers on the table for those looking to pick up a subscription, including end of year sales and greatly reduced pricing for new members. PlayStation Plus users also free monthly games like Godfall and Mortal Shell for as long as their subscription remains active. Users also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, an on-demand library of the PS4’s greatest hits.