Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Legends: Arceus In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re just about done with your playthrough of the recent Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl remakes, the good news is there’s a new Pokemon game on the horizon – and it looks like it could be the series’ most ambitious title in years. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set “in an age long ago” and takes place in the Hisui region (which will later become Sinnoh), where you’ll build the very first Pokédex.

While original trailers for the game gave the impression of a massive Breath of the Wild–like world, the Pokémon Company has since confirmed that Arceus’ “open-world” is structured more like Monster Hunter, where players will set out to explore one of the various open areas in Hisui.

In any case, you’ll be able to encounter various Pokemon while roaming freely around Hisui’s fields and mountains, and it looks like these wild animals will be able to attack your player character.

While we don’t know how big Arceus‘ Pokédex will be, we’ve seen a few new Pokemon confirmed, along with a healthy mix of familiar faces from previous generations – the choice of starters include Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. The game will also feature new region-exclusive variants, including a wooden Voltorb, cursed Zorua and a Growlithe with a rock-hard helmet head.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is shaping up to be an interesting take on the standard formula, and we’ll find out how well it sticks the landing when it’s released on January 28. Here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab a cheap copy before its release.

Where can you get Pokémon Legends: Arceus for cheap?

As per usual, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is selling for $79.95 at full price, but plenty of major Australian retailers are offering up to 15% off currently.

In terms of cheapest copies, Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen are offering Arceus for $68. Amazon includes free shipping, while The Gamesmen has a bonus steelbook game case.

After that, Kogan, Big W, Catch, Dick Smith and JB Hi-Fi are all selling the upcoming title for $69. JB Hi-Fi is offering a steelbook case too. EB Games is offering Arceus for $29, but only when you trade in two select games.

Heres’ everywhere you can get Pokémon Legends: Arceus for cheap in Australia:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available in Australia on the Nintendo Switch from January 28.