Poll: Here Are Japan’s Top 100 Video Games Of All Time

Last night on Japanese television, there was a three-hour special to rank the hundred most popular video games of all time as voted by over 50,000 people in Japan.

Since this poll has such a huge sample, the TV Asahi results are probably a fairly accurate barometer of people’s current gaming tastes in the country.

A panel of celebrities commented on the games as they were announced one by one. Famous panelists included Game Centre CX’s Shinya Arino, who said his number one choice was Super Mario Bros. 3, entertainer Eiji Wentz, who said his favourite was Final Fantasy VII, and comedian and Famitsu columnist Hikaru Ijuin, who listed his number one choice as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

(Full disclosure: Kotaku broadcasted the English language release of Game Centre CX.)

Below is a list of Japan’s top 100 games of all time as recapped on Twitter (here, here, here, here, and, uh, here):

100. Persona 3

99. Pokémon Platinum

98. Persona 4

97. Super Mario World

96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms

95. Mother

94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

93. Persona 5 Royal

92. Monster Hunter 4G

91. Street Fighter II

90. Final Fantasy VIII

89. Super Mario Galaxy 2

88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

86. Monster Hunter

85. Dragon Quest VI

84. Final Fantasy XI

83. Dragon Quest VII

82. The Legend of Mana

81. Dragon Quest Builders 2

80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

79. Metal Gear Solid

78. Nobunaga’s Ambition

77. Mario Kart Wii

76. Kirby Air Ride

75. Animal Crossing: Wild World

74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

73. Gran Turismo 4

72. Kirby Super Star

71. Dr. Mario

70. Monster Hunter World

69. Super Mario RPG

68. Pokémon X/Y

67. Bloodborne

66. Ghost of Tsushima

65. Suikoden

64. Pokémon Heart Gold and Soul Silver

63. Final Fantasy III

62. Xevious

61. Super Smash Bros.

60. Pokémon Black 2 and White 2

59. Dead by Daylight

58. Animal Crossing

57. Super Donkey Kong

56. Super Mario Galaxy

55. Yokai Watch 2

54. Dragon Quest VIII

53. Tales of the Abyss

52. The Legend of Zelda

51. Final Fantasy IV

50. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

49. Kingdom Hearts

48. Nier: Automata

47. Final Fantasy XIV

46. Dragon Quest II

45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

44. Dragon Quest X

43. Xenoblade

42. Persona 5

41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

40. Xenogears

39. Dark Souls III

38. Puyo Puyo

37. Final Fantasy IX

36. Pokémon Gold and Silver

35. Xenoblade 2

34. Final Fantasy V

33. Final Fantasy VI

32. Resident Evil

31. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together

30. Apex Legends

29. Okami

28. Mother 2

27. Dragon Quest XI

26. Pokémon Black and White

25. Tetris

24. Pokémon Red and Green

23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

21. Splatoon

20. Minecraft

19. Suikoden II

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

16. Kingdom Hearts II

15. Dragon Quest IV

14. Pokémon Sword and Shield

13. Undertale

12. Super Mario Kart

11. Pokémon Diamond and Pearl

10. Super Mario Bros. 3

9. Final Fantasy X

8. Chrono Trigger

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. Dragon Quest III

5. Splatoon 2

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Final Fantasy VII

2. Dragon Quest V

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Any surprises?