Hello Kitty Is a Gamer Now

Razer might have the best-looking pink gaming peripherals in the world with its Quartz collection, but why stop there? Surely big things are planned by the colourful and inclusive gaming accessories manufacturer… And you’d be right, as this official Hello Kitty collab would indicate. Deep breathes, eboys and egirls.

Let’s not tease it on any longer – Razer has announced an official collaboration with Hello Kitty. Yes, that Hello Kitty, of Hello Kitty Fame. Described by Wikipedia as “A perpetual 3rd-grade student who lives outside of London”, Hello Kitty is everywhere – on clothes, on lunchboxes and all the places you’d expect an icon of Japan and Kawaii culture to end up. Even on gaming chairs and headsets, it seems.

I’m just going to say it, this rules on so many levels. Seeing Razer’s super-serious gamer font splashed against the eyecatching pastel pinks of Hello Kitty and Friends brings me so much joy. “A world of supercute adventures awaits”, the official website says, taking itself as seriously as a pug on guard duty.

So, what’s included in this pastel pink collection? Glad you asked. Firstly, the chair. The Hello Kitty gaming chair is a reskin of the Razer Iskur X, splashed with pink, Hello Kitty’s face, a pastel rainbow and Hello Kitty’s friends on the back.

Also included in the collection is the Razer Kraken BT Kitty – a slightly reimagined version of the original Razer Kraken with kitty cuteness sprinkled in, bow and kitty ears included. The company says it’s best paired with cookies and milk and now I’m hungry.

Finally, the Razer DeathAdder Essential (the mouse) and the Razer Goliathus Medium (the mousepad) are also getting reskins to match the Hello Kitty collections. Like the rest of the collab, these are adorable.

So, when will these accessories be available? We don’t know. A release date hasn’t been confirmed, however you can sign up to be notified through the Razer website.

If you really want to get your hands on an official Hello Kitty mouse or mousepad, you can build your own through Razer’s customs designer. Here’s the designer for the mouse and here’s the one for the mousepad.