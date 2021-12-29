See Games Differently

Reddit User Orders PlayStation 5, Receives Bag Of Rice Instead

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: December 29, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:playstation 5
playstation riceps5ricesony
Reddit User Orders PlayStation 5, Receives Bag Of Rice Instead
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia.

Coal in the stocking is such an overrated Christmas trick.

Sony’s newest console has been a pain in the arse for most people to get their hands on, with Christmas for many being “ruined” due to a lack of PlayStation 5’s under the tree. This is a result of many factors, including a shortage of chips and parts in the countries where the consoles are being manufactured. Sadly, there’s also the case of bots buying up stock for scalpers to sell at exorbitant prices to fill their own wallets. If you’re wondering what happened to that PS5 you had in your Amazon cart for one second before it disappeared is, it might be listed online for $1300 on the same website, if not somewhere else. Hope this helps!

While we hope at least some of you got the PlayStation 5 you ordered for Christmas, it seems that one unlucky person didn’t. A user on the r/PlayStation subreddit posted about their dismay upon opening their Amazon package. What was supposed to be a next-gen console to play AAA games on was instead a large bag of AAA rice.

Image: Reddit / Kotaku Australia.

To make matters worse, when contacted for support, Amazon asked the user, who goes by jouislones, to send the rice back to receive their refund. So not only is this poor soul without a PlayStation 5, but they will also be without a rice-related meal in order to receive their money back. Gameless and hungry? Sounds like kicking them while they’re down to me.

Screenshot: Reddit.

Interestingly, this isn’t even the first time this has happened. In the Christmas period of 2020, Amazon customers that believed they had gotten their hands on a PlayStation 5 console were instead greeted with boxes filled with all sorts of different products. These included cat food, dog food, more rice, an air fryer, and a George Foreman grill. I don’t claim to be an expert on these sorts of things, but in my professional opinion, I do not believe any of these items are capable of playing Bugsnax.

Some online have claimed that this could be the result of nefarious deeds by Amazon delivery drivers swiping the PlayStation consoles for themselves and instead filling the box with other items to match the weight of the console. After CCTV footage showing an Amazon delivery driver stealing a PlayStation 5 console was released online last year, this theory has been popular with those trying to figure out where the hell their consoles are.

While there’s some desire to believe that these cases are the result of a simple mix-up, the scarcity of consoles available and the difficulty in trying to acquire them might be leading some to get their hands on a console through not-so-legal and sometimes horrific avenues. Looping back to scalpers, the concept of dirty deeds in the PlayStation 5 market wouldn’t be all that surprising to see.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.