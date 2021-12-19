See Games Differently

Resident Evil Village And Metroid Dread Were The Most Completed Games In 2021

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: December 20, 2021 at 3:45 am -
Image: Capcom / Nintendo / Kotaku

Resident Evil Village is a great game! It’s easily one of my favourite games of 2021. But it’s also a game that can, at times, be scary or tricky to get through. So, I was surprised to see stats showing it as the most completed video game released in 2021.

As spotted by Axios Gaming, you can see the most completed games of 2021 according to users on the site HowLongToBeat.com. This is a site that primarily tracks how long it takes various players to complete games, letting folks quickly look up how long it takes to finish a game before starting it. (I use this site a lot to help plan out what games I’ll play next, so I’m not jumping into too many big games in a row.)

According to stats from the site, here are the top five most completed games released in 2021:

1. Resident Evil Village

2. Metroid Dread

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

4. It Takes Two

5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

I find it interesting how a large chunk of the most completed games are fairly family-friendly until you reach the very top and M-rated RE Village is number one.

Another interesting bit of data is the top games that users stopped playing for whatever reason. At the top of this list are Valheim, 12 Minutes, and Loop Hero. The site also tracks the games that are sitting in the most player backlogs, so the games a lot of people want to eventually get around to beating… one day. At the top of that list is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… followed by Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Oh and perhaps the oddest bit of data I found while digging around HowLongToBeat.com and all of its stats was the overall most completed game by all of its users.

Wanna take a guess?

Well, then I’ll ramble for a bit so you don’t see the answer right away and so you don’t accidentally see it and ok that’s enough let’s get to the answer. Portal! Yup, Valve’s first-person puzzle-platformer, and its sequel are the top two most completed games according to the site’s stats. At number three? The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot. The more you learn!

Of course, keep in mind that all of these stats — while very interesting and fun to look at — are just a small sample of the millions of people playing games every year. Still, this is a nice bit of insight into what people are playing.

