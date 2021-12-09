Sandbox Game Removed From Steam After Allegations Of Code Theft

Myth of Empires, a game that has only just been released, has now been delisted from Steam after the team behind Ark: Survival Evolved accused its creators of stealing source code.

As PC Gamer report, Ark’s developers (Studio Wildcard) and publishers (Snail Games) say that Angela Game, the creators of Myth of Empires, “was founded in 2020 by at least one former employee of Snail Games China, Studio Wildcard’s parent company, who had access to the Ark source code.”

When Myth of Empires was released in October, Studio Wildcard employees noticed “identical gameplay mechanics, which [they] felt went beyond the possibility of coincidence.” They also claim to have “found hundreds of matching class, variable, and function names in a preliminary analysis, which they say confirms that the Ark source code was used in Myth of Empires.”

Valve were informed of this last week, and based on their findings on December 3 Myth of Empires was delisted from Steam.

Despite this, the Angela Game have issued a statement denying pretty much everything, which reads: