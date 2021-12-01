Oh Mein Gott, Arnold Schwarzenegger Is In World Of Tanks

Oh, Mein Gott! Ze Terminator is in ze World of Tanks!

That’s right, folks. The Wargaming crossovers just keep coming but this time, it’s in the form of the big man himself. World of Tanks has dropped a trailer for its eagerly anticipated festive event Holiday Ops 2022, which will feature iconic action hero and former Governator Arnold Schwarzenegger. It’s not the first time Arnie has delved into the gaming world and also not the first time he’s done work with the Wargaming team, appearing at an event for World of Tanks in 2018 where strongmen would try to set a world-record time for the fastest 10-metre tank pull.

The trailer tells the story of Little Johnny and his letter, which had been left undelivered for almost 30 years. Even though it’s been three decades since it was sent, Arnold receives the message and knows exactly what he needs to do: get to his choppah and go visit Little Johnny.

In a statement from Wargaming’s press release, Schwarzenegger expressed his excitement about the event.

“Working together with the team at Wargaming on this special event has been a great experience and I know it’s something that will get the players excited. I have a long history with tanks as I own the M-47 Patton that I drove in the Austrian Army when I was 18, so I know the thrill of commanding these steel beasts! After years of my friends on reddit asking me about World of Tanks, I’m happy we can finally give the fans the partnership they want. Holiday Ops is coming, so put the holiday cookie down and get ready to come with me if you want to spread the festive cheer this year!”

It helps if you read it in his voice.

For years, World of Tanks forums and social media have pleaded for Arnie to be included in the game, so this might just be the announcement that many fans have been waiting for. Holiday Ops is an annual event that, of course, happens every Christmas season where players are tasked with decorating a special in-game village with Christmas adornments. The more added to the village, the more the festive energy with radiate, resulting in festive in-game goodies for players who participate.

It’s a very exciting announcement for World of Tanks and Arnold Schwarzenegger fans alike, and we can’t wait to celebrate. See you at the party, Richter!