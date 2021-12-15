ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

Published 47 mins ago: December 15, 2021 at 3:17 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia.

You read the headline right. Scribbletaku is back.

It’s been a while since ScribbleTaku made an appearance on the site. Of course, this makes sense considering Alex finished up and there’s been a changing of the guard around here.

However, I love to draw. And I didn’t want to tread too heavily on Alex’s turf, so, if you’ll indulge me, I thought I might put my own spin on the ScribbleTaku brand.

I love drawing horrible wretched things. So why not draw the body of Kirby with the face of another? So the plan is this: each week I’ll be posting a Kirby cursed with the face of another. It could be the face of a video game character (not Kirby), an actor, or a well known figure in the gaming world. See if you can guess who they are! Experiments are fun! We’ll see how it pans out.

This week’s Kirby face has seen many things. Though he recently appeared in an acclaimed Disney+ sci-fi series, his main talent lies in documentary filmmaking.

Who is Kirby?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

