ScribbleTaku 2

You read the headline right. Scribbletaku is back.

It’s been a while since ScribbleTaku made an appearance on the site. Of course, this makes sense considering Alex finished up and there’s been a changing of the guard around here.

However, I love to draw. And I didn’t want to tread too heavily on Alex’s turf, so, if you’ll indulge me, I thought I might put my own spin on the ScribbleTaku brand.

I love drawing horrible wretched things. So why not draw the body of Kirby with the face of another? So the plan is this: each week I’ll be posting a Kirby cursed with the face of another. It could be the face of a video game character (not Kirby), an actor, or a well known figure in the gaming world. See if you can guess who they are! Experiments are fun! We’ll see how it pans out.

This week’s Kirby face has seen many things. Though he recently appeared in an acclaimed Disney+ sci-fi series, his main talent lies in documentary filmmaking.

Who is Kirby?