ScribbleTaku 2

Published 31 mins ago: December 22, 2021 at 3:15 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia.

I will admit I went for a bit of a niche fella last week.

The cursed face on Kirby’s soft round body was Werner Herzog, who is a German film director, screenwriter, author, actor, opera director, and otherwise known as the pioneer of New German Cinema. You might know his documentaries Grizzly Man and My Best Fiend, or his horror film Nosferatu the Vampyre, but he’s also known for his voice acting work in the animation world with credits in The Boondocks, American Dad!, The Wind Rises, and Rick and Morty. You might also know his from his iconic appearance in The Mandalorian.

Screenshot: The Mandalorian / Lucasfilm.

Vidaeus was the first to spot the Herzog, but I’ve got to give props to kwenty for the addition of “staring into the vase blank infinity of space, how small our little mortal souls truly are”. Truly beautiful.

Let’s see how you go with this next guy. My hint is that he’s a small business owner from one of the weirdest additions to an iconic game series. Who is he and what game is he from?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

