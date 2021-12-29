See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: December 29, 2021 at 3:45 pm
scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia.

Last week was a bit of silly goofy fun, wasn’t it?

While nobody actually dared to utter his name, we all know that the cursed face on Kirby’s body belongs to none other than Morshu, a portly shopkeeper featured in Link: The Faces of Evil, a “Zelda game” developed by Animation Magic and released for the Philips CD-i in 1993.

Morshu
Gif: Link: The Faces Of Evil / Fandom.

I will have to give it to john_stalvern, who was the first to hit me with his iconic phrase (with a few contextually-accurate edits).

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia.

This next one is a beauty. You’ll find this guy in the Depths of a game that many love and others avoid. Who is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

