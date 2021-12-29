ScribbleTaku 2

Last week was a bit of silly goofy fun, wasn’t it?

While nobody actually dared to utter his name, we all know that the cursed face on Kirby’s body belongs to none other than Morshu, a portly shopkeeper featured in Link: The Faces of Evil, a “Zelda game” developed by Animation Magic and released for the Philips CD-i in 1993.

I will have to give it to john_stalvern, who was the first to hit me with his iconic phrase (with a few contextually-accurate edits).

This next one is a beauty. You’ll find this guy in the Depths of a game that many love and others avoid. Who is it?