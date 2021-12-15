Six Years (And One Bethesda Problem) Later, Shadow Of The Colossus Tribute Is Finally Out

It was all the way back in 2015 that I first wrote about a game called Prey For The Gods, an indie homage to Shadow of the Colossus. Six years later, with a name change along the way, the game is now out.

Here’s how it looked back then:

As you can see, it wasn’t so much inspired by Shadow of the Colossus as it was an attempt by some fans to simply create their own version of it, right down to using the line “you must survive the colossal dangers that you encounter” in the announcement.

Two years later, and after a successful Kickstarter campaign, the developers were forced to change the game’s name after publishers Bethesda objected to the use of the word “Prey” in its title, given they also had a game called “Prey” that was being released that same year. It was an absurd if also necessary step — you have to defend your trademarked terms legally or you risk losing them — but without the resources to fight back, developers No Matter reached a compromise where they could keep the game’s logo, but would be forced to spell it Praey For The Gods every time it was written down.

It then disappeared for a year or two, re-emerged with a buggy early access build that didn’t exactly go down very well, then disappeared again to the point where I forgot all about it. So it was lovely news today to wake up and see that the game is done and out, and is now available on not just PC but PS5, PS4 and Xbox One as well.

Here’s how the game is looking in 2021, or at least how it looks on a PlayStation 5. It’s much bluer, but the added environmental effects and lighting tricks are looking nicer as well.