Steelrising Game Says What If Victorian Times But With Robots?

Steelrising got a new trailer tonight during The Game Awards 2021, showing off its wild mix of robots and a Victorian-era world. The game is coming out next year to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

The game is set in Paris during the French Revolution in 1789. However, things are a bit different in this world. The whole city is under siege by the mad king Louis XVI and his army of deadly steampunk-era robots. So the people need a hero, that also happens to be a steampunk robot, but a good one. His name is Aegis and according to the devs behind the game he is an “engineering marvel” and will “change the course of history.” Mainly by killing robots and saving Paris from the bad king.

Steelrising was first revealed earlier this year and is being developed by Spiders, the same studio behind Greedfall and Technomancer.