Get Across These Boxing Day Gaming Deals Before They’re Gone

You know what always follows the Christmas ham and morning-after pancakes? That’s right, deals. Boxing Day 2020 saw massive discounts from retailers like EB Games, Amazon Australia, JB Hi-Fi and more, with these players expected to repeat this behaviour on Boxing Day 2021.
If you’re looking to bulk up your shame pile or grab that new title you’ve been dying to play, check out the list of sales below.
A few retailers, like Big W and Amazon, have launched their deals early this year, and we’ve grabbed a few highlights that are worth your time. Make sure you check back here when Boxing Day properly kicks off on Sunday for even more sales.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Best Boxing Day sales for PC gear
- Save up to 40% off select monitors from Dell, Acer, Ben Q and Lenovo.
- Save up to 40% off select Dell, Acer, ASUS and MSI laptops.
- Save up to 40% off on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and Dell.
- ASUS: Save up to 30% off on select ASUS products, including Wifi routers, monitors, keyboards and more.
- Corsair: Get up to 32% off a range of Corsair accessories, including keyboards, headsets and mice.
- EPOS Audio: Save up to 57% off select EPOS gaming headsets.
- HyperX: Grab a deal on a range of HyperX accessories, including the Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Cloud Gaming Headset and HyperX QuadCast microphone.
- Logitech: Save on select Logitech G Gaming peripherals.
- Oculus Quest: Save 10% off the Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) and Oculus Quest 2 (256GB).
- Razer: Grab a deal on a range of Razer accessories, including the BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset and Viper Wired Gaming Mouse.
- SanDisk: Get up to 50% off select SanDisk storage devices.
- Thermaltake: Save on select Thermaltake products, including mousepads, CPU coolers and peripherals.
- Western Digital: Get a deal on select WD portable HDs and SSDs.
Best Boxing Day sales for the PS4 and PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood (PS4) – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Deathloop – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4) – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS5) – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS4) – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS5) – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village (PS4) – now $49.48 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) – now $39.24 (down from $94.95)
- Save 21% off the Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Fight Stick.
Best Boxing Day sales for the Nintendo Switch
- Bravely Default II – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- FIFA 22: Legacy Edition – now $34 (down from $59)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – now $29 (down from $49)
- NBA 2K22 – now $49 (down from $79)
- Persona 5 Strikers – now $59 (down from $79)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Save 25% off the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
- Save $34.95 off the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller
- Save $20 off this deluxe Switch Game Traveller travel case
Best Boxing Day sales for Xbox One and Series X/S
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $59 (down from $149.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $49 (down from $79)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – now $34 (down from $59)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 (Xbox One) – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- FIFA 22 (Series X) – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – now $22.95 (down from $49.95)
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate – now $39.95 (down from $59.95)
