See Games Differently

Get Across These Boxing Day Gaming Deals Before They’re Gone

13

Kotaku Australia

Published 2 hours ago: December 24, 2021 at 2:55 pm -
Filed to:boxing day
boxing day 2021dealsfeature
Get Across These Boxing Day Gaming Deals Before They’re Gone
Image: iStock/gorodenkoff
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what always follows the Christmas ham and morning-after pancakes? That’s right, deals. Boxing Day 2020 saw massive discounts from retailers like EB Games, Amazon Australia, JB Hi-Fi and more, with these players expected to repeat this behaviour on Boxing Day 2021.

If you’re looking to bulk up your shame pile or grab that new title you’ve been dying to play, check out the list of sales below.

A few retailers, like Big W and Amazon, have launched their deals early this year, and we’ve grabbed a few highlights that are worth your time. Make sure you check back here when Boxing Day properly kicks off on Sunday for even more sales.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best Boxing Day sales for PC gear

razer
Image: Razer

Best Boxing Day sales for the PS4 and PS5

gaming deals boxing day
Image: Sega

You can find more Boxing Day sales for PS4 and PS5 games here.

Best Boxing Day sales for the Nintendo Switch

gaming deals
Image: Persona 5 Strikers

You can find more Boxing Day sales for the Nintendo Switch here.

Best Boxing Day sales for Xbox One and Series X/S

gaming deal boxing day
Image: Ubisoft

Check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s Boxing Day 2021 coverage here.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.