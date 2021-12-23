See Games Differently

The January 2022 Lineup Of Playstation Plus Games Has Been Leaked

Ruh roh! The games being released on Playstation Plus in January 2022 have leaked!

It feels like all these games companies might need to invest in some duct tape or a plumber because the leaks are endless. According to an alleged leak from Dealabs, the first month of next year will be boasting some juicy additions, including the first time two Playstation 5 games have been added to the Playstation Plus line-up in one month.

Image: Dealabs.

Of course, you’ll need an active Playstation Plus membership to be able to play these bad boys.

Deep Rock Galactic

Image: Deep Rock Galactic / Ghost Ship Games.

Deep Rock Galactic is a first-person co-op sci-fi shooter for up to 4 players. You and your friend choose between 4 dwarves of different classes and explode through procedurally generated caves to mine rocks and shoot bugs. As mentioned in our indie picks for Xbox Game Pass, it’s Left 4 Dead meets Minecraft and is an absolutely chaotic hoot to play with buddies.

Persona 5 Strikers

Image: Persona 5 Strikers / Atlus.

Persona 5 Strikers is set six months after the events of Persona 5, and is a mish-mash of the Dynasty Warriors series and the Persona series. It’s a mix of real-time combat and turn-based battling and follows Joker and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in a mysterious version of Tokyo that’s packed to the brim with supernatural enemies.

Dirt 5

Image: Dirt 5 / Codemasters Cheshire.

DIRT 5 is the most recent addition to the DIRT series. It’s an off-road racing game that takes you speeding across all kinds of terrain. You can drive traditional rally cars, rock bouncers, buggies, and more. There’s a bunch of different play modes to pick from, and allows for local multiplayer and online multiplayer.

These additions are, of course, alleged. We can only wait and see if the leak is correct and if these three titles will be free to play for Playstation Plus members.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

