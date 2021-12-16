See Games Differently

The Wandering Swordsman

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: December 16, 2021 at 1:30 pm -
Filed to:ami thompson
cinema of japancreative worksentertainment culturefilmsjapanese language filmsponyotechnology internetthe wandering swordsman
On tonight’s feature we’re showcasing the art of Ami Thompson, who has worked on movies like Ponyo and Across The Spiderverse.

You can see more of Ami’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

