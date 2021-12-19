The Week In Games: A Mostly Quiet Winter Week

As we enter the week of Christmas and get closer to the end of 2021, the release schedule has, as it always does this time of year, mostly evaporated. But that’s not a bad thing! In fact, this is often a great time to get caught up on some previous releases.

For me, this is often the best time of the year to crack into my backlog of games and start finally playing stuff I’ve put off for weeks or even months. Personally, I’m going to hopefully get around to playing The Gunk, Returnal, and put more time into Halo Infinite’s excellent multiplayer. That last one isn’t on my backlog, but I just can’t stop playing it. Oh, and I might play more Destiny 2 as I’m falling back into that dark hole, again…

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, December 20

Carebotz | Switch

Tuesday, December 21

Winter Sports Games: 4X Edition | Xbox Series X/S

Lacuna | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

In My Shadow | Xbox One

Wednesday, December 22

Gardner’s Path | Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki IV | PC

The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki KAI | PC

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PC

Thursday, December 23

Rigid Force Redux | PS4

Scarf | PC

Colt Canyon | PS4

Tunnel of Doom | Switch

Beastie Boy DX | Switch

Teratopia | Switch

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship | Switch

Friday, December 24

Vegas Tales | Xbox One, PC

Tunnel of Doom | Xbox One

Madness Beverage | Switch

Pure Chase 80’s | Switch

Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble | Switch

Horror & Sports Pinball | Switch

8 & 9 Ball Pocket | Switch

Crazy Zen Codeword | Switch

Saturday, December 25

Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover | Switch

American Man | Switch

Sunday, December 26