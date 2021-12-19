The Week In Games: A Mostly Quiet Winter Week

See Games Differently

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: December 20, 2021 at 10:15 am -
As we enter the week of Christmas and get closer to the end of 2021, the release schedule has, as it always does this time of year, mostly evaporated. But that’s not a bad thing! In fact, this is often a great time to get caught up on some previous releases.

For me, this is often the best time of the year to crack into my backlog of games and start finally playing stuff I’ve put off for weeks or even months. Personally, I’m going to hopefully get around to playing The Gunk, Returnal, and put more time into Halo Infinite’s excellent multiplayer. That last one isn’t on my backlog, but I just can’t stop playing it. Oh, and I might play more Destiny 2 as I’m falling back into that dark hole, again…

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, December 20

  • Carebotz | Switch

Tuesday, December 21

  • Winter Sports Games: 4X Edition | Xbox Series X/S

  • Lacuna | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

  • In My Shadow | Xbox One

Wednesday, December 22

  • Gardner’s Path | Switch
  • The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki IV | PC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki KAI | PC
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PC

Thursday, December 23

  • Rigid Force Redux | PS4

  • Scarf | PC

  • Colt Canyon | PS4

  • Tunnel of Doom | Switch

  • Beastie Boy DX | Switch

  • Teratopia | Switch

  • Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship | Switch

Friday, December 24

  • Vegas Tales | Xbox One, PC

  • Tunnel of Doom | Xbox One

  • Madness Beverage | Switch

  • Pure Chase 80’s | Switch

  • Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble | Switch

  • Horror & Sports Pinball | Switch

  • 8 & 9 Ball Pocket | Switch

  • Crazy Zen Codeword | Switch

Saturday, December 25

  • Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover | Switch

  • American Man | Switch

Sunday, December 26

  • Cold Silence | Switch

