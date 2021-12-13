This Week In Games: Week Before Christmas Edition

Twas the week before Christmas and all ‘cross the stores, as the calendar dwindles, the release window crawls.

With Halo Infinite and Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker out the door last week, the list of big titles yet to launch in 2021 comes to a close. There’s still plenty of smaller titles arriving this week, and we’ve rounded those up for you below. For those keeping an eye on the local scene, Nekograms will be the title to watch, a lovely little Australian game about getting a bunch of unruly cats to go to sleep. Ruby had a chat with the developers recently and you can read that here.

The only other major launch is the long-awaited PC release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. PC stalwarts have waited patiently for the game to drop. Are you still keen? Did you end up getting the game spoiled for you by a PS4 owner who wasn’t careful about their hashtag usage on socials? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

But what else is on the horizon this week? Let’s take a look.

December 13:

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon (NS, PC, PS4)

December 14:

Among Us (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Clid the Snail (PC)

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: Fatesworn [DLC] (PC, PS4, XBO)

One Hand Clapping (NS, PS4, XBO)

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (PS5)

15 December

Rogue Invader (PC)

16 December

Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo (PC)

Alien Isolation (Mobile)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PC)

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach (PS5, PC, PS4)

The Crackpet Show [Early Access] (PC)

The Gunk (XSX, PC, XBO)

Nekograms (Mobile)

Trash Sailors (PC)

December 17

Aspire: Ina’s Tale (NS, PC, XBO)